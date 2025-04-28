"Was very skeptical about this signing, but I was wrong": Fever fans melt over Caitlin Clark’s heartfelt moment with $90,000 teammate

The highlight of the Indiana Fever's first day of training camp was undoubtedly the smiles and energy shared by Caitlin Clark and her teammates. The players were in high spirits, balancing intense workouts with lighthearted banter and camaraderie at the training facility.

In one photo shared by the franchise, Clark is seen beaming as she playfully pokes fun at her new teammate Sydney Colson. Colson, who joined the Fever on a one-year, $90,000 deal in free agency, is expected to serve as Clark’s backup point guard, bringing both her vibrant personality and championship experience to the team.

Fans quickly picked up on the playful exchange between Clark and Colson, flooding social media with candid reactions that perfectly captured the chemistry brewing between the two guards.

"I have to admit I was very skeptical about this signing, but I was wrong," a fan commented.

"I fear not a serious bone in their bodies," commented another fan.

"Love to see this kinda stuff !!! Hope all the new players can jel fast, I'm so excited !!!" a fan said.

"I knew these two would be hilarious buddies. LOVE IT!" said another fan.

"So much trouble in one shot. Can’t wait," a fan wrote.

"Awwww the face of the league and the face of the league finally together! Love it!" wrote another fan.

Indiana Fever has surrounded Caitlin Clark with veterans

The Indiana Fever strategically focused on adding veteran presence around Caitlin Clark during the offseason. The franchise brought in Sydney Colson, DeWanna Bonner, and Natasha Howard through free agency, all seasoned players with championship experience and strong leadership qualities.

Clark is expected to flourish under the mentorship of these veterans. The ongoing training camp, along with the upcoming preseason games, offers a valuable opportunity for her to develop on-court chemistry and off-court camaraderie with her experienced teammates It will serve as a foundation that could pay dividends once the regular season begins.

