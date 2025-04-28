  • home icon
"Caitlin Clark gotta chill we don't need no concussions": Fans stunned as Fever superstar fiercely slams her head on wall in practice

By Atishay Jain
Modified Apr 28, 2025 03:21 GMT
&quot;Caitlin Clark gotta chill we don
"Caitlin Clark gotta chill we don't need no concussions": Fans stunned as Fever superstar fiercely slams her head on wall in practice. (Image Credit: Indiana Fever/X)

Caitlin Clark was fully dialed in on Day 1 of the Indiana Fever's training camp on Sunday. The superstar point guard showcased her elite playmaking and shooting abilities while building chemistry with her teammates in preparation for the 2025 WNBA season.

Clark’s playful side stole the spotlight when she celebrated a made 3-pointer in typical fashion. In a video shared by the franchise on social media, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year was seen enthusiastically slamming her head against the wall after draining the shot.

Trending

Fans quickly reacted to Clark's spirited antics, flooding the comments with candid responses. One fan even chimed in with a piece of friendly advice for the Fever star.

"@caitlinclark22 gotta chill we don't need no concussions," a fan commented.
"tears they said please don’t give yourself CTE," commented another fan.
"LMAOOOO even caitlin doesn’t know why she hit her head on the wall, it’s ok twin we’re all hyped for training camp," a fan said.
"that's been her home for months she just wanted to mark her territory," said another fan.
"No concussion please," a fan wrote.
(Credit: Indiana Fever/Instagram)
(Credit: Indiana Fever/Instagram)
"new style of celebration," wrote another fan.
(Credit: Indiana Fever/Instagram)
(Credit: Indiana Fever/Instagram)

Caitlin Clark didn't speak to media on Day 1

Fans were eager to hear from Caitlin Clark following the Indiana Fever's first day of training camp on Sunday. However, it was Aliyah Boston and DeWanna Bonner who addressed the media, sharing candid insights about training camp, their teammates and expectations for the upcoming season.

The good news for Fever fans is that they likely won’t have to wait much longer to hear from their superstar. Clark, along with head coach Stephanie White, is expected to speak to the media on Monday after the conclusion of Day 2 of training camp.

Edited by Atishay Jain
