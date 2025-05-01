Aliyah Boston spills the beans on Caitlin Clark’s jaw-dropping transformation

Indiana Fever All-Star Aliyah Boston talked about superstar teammate Caitlin Clark's transformation. She said fans should expect a more expanded game from last year's Rookie of the Year in the upcoming WNBA season.

Boston spoke about it during the Fever's Media Day on Wednesday in Indianapolis, when asked for notable changes she has seen so far from Clark. She shared that the do-it-all guard has grown stronger, which should help give added dimension to her offense.

The former South Carolina standout said:

“I feel like everyone talks about it. I’ll see it on social media, they’ll be like Caitlin has such strong muscles. and don’t tell her I said that. don’t even mention that."

She added:

"I think her strength [has been notable]. She gets into the paint and she's able to bully her way and finish strong at the basket. Everyone talks, once again, about her three-point shooting. We've all seen her passing. Her ability to get downhill and just stay on balance and score the ball I think it's gonna be great this year, too."

Following an eventful rookie campaign last season where she posted solid all-out numbers in the league, Clark said she developed her strength and conditioning to better deal with the physicality of the league.

Aliyah Boston expects better partnership with Caitlin Clark in second year

The tandem of Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark last season provided a huge shot in the arm for the Indiana Fever. It is something that Boston believes will be further enhanced in their second year of playing together.

The two, along with fellow All-Star Kelsey Mitchell, led the Fever to renewed competitiveness in the 2024 campaign. They made the playoffs for the first time in eight years while proving to be a huge draw for the league.

Speaking to reporters at training camp early this week, Aliyah Boston shared that she is high on her partnership with Clark in the latter's sophomore year, highlighting they have a better understanding of each other's game.

She said:

"I think it's going to be better for both of us. Last year, obviously, at the beginning of the season it was a little rough just trying to figure out that play. But now, [we] know exactly how we like to play, how we like the ball, what we like to do in transition."

Aliyah Boston was steady for 14 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in her second year in the WNBA. Clark, meanwhile, posted averages of 19.2 points, 8.4 assists (league-high), 5.7 rebounds and .1.3 steals.

