The Vinyl Basketball Club squared off against the Mist Basketball Club in an Unrivaled matchup on Friday, with Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston suiting up for Vinyl. The young center came off the bench as Vinyl started with a lineup featuring Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada and Dearica Hamby.

Boston struggled to find her rhythm offensively, failing to register a single point throughout the game. She finished scoreless, shooting 0 of 3 from the field without attempting a 3-pointer and missed her only free throw attempt.

Despite her offensive woes, the Fever star contributed on the boards, securing seven rebounds while adding one assist and committing one turnover in eight minutes of play.

Aliyah Boston through four quarters

Boston struggled offensively at the start, failing to find her rhythm. She missed her first two shot attempts and remained scoreless through five minutes of play. However, she made an impact on the boards, securing four rebounds to help her team.

By halftime, Boston had yet to score, shooting 0 of 2 from the field and 0 of 1 from the free throw line. All four of her rebounds came on the defensive glass.

The two-time WNBA All-Star’s struggles persisted after halftime as she remained scoreless through three quarters. Despite her efforts, the star center was unable to break into the points column, missing her only shot attempt in the third quarter. However, she managed to contribute on the boards, adding two more rebounds to her tally.

The former WNBA Rookie of the Year remained on the bench throughout the fourth quarter. Despite Boston’s quiet performance, Vinyl BC secured a 72-65 victory.

