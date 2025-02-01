Aliyah Boston Stats Tonight: How did Vinyl BC star fare against Breanna Stewart's Mist BC? (2025 Unrivaled, Feb. 1)

Aliyah Boston and Vinyl BC suffered a 77-67 loss against Mist BC in an Unrivaled showdown on Saturday. With Dearica Hamby returning to the lineup after missing the previous game, Boston came off the bench for Vinyl BC. Hamby was joined in the starting lineup by Arike Ogunbowale and Jordin Canada.

Boston wasted no time making an impact on the court. The Indiana Fever center got on the scoreboard late in the first quarter, sinking a smooth mid-range jumper from the free throw line with 1:33 remaining.

Moments later, the two-time WNBA All-Star knocked down another shot, quickly bringing her tally to four points by the end of the opening period.

Boston had a quiet second quarter, but her presence wasn't required as Hamby took over the game with a dominant performance. Boston didn't play even a single minute in the second half.

Aliyah Boston wrapped up the game with four points, shooting 2 of 4 from the field. She had one opportunity at the free throw line but couldn't convert. In her six minutes on the court, the young center also contributed one rebound and one assist.

Aliyah Boston on playing in Unrivaled

Before the competition began, Aliyah Boston expressed how playing in Unrivaled would help refine various aspects of her game. The Indiana Fever center emphasized the defensive side in particular, highlighting how the floor spacing in the league would challenge her and others to become better defenders.

"I think there’s just a lot of space on the floor, so as individuals, it’s making sure we’re guarding our own, because it’s going to be hard," Boston said, as quoted by Indy Star. "You can’t really pack the paint, because everyone has the capability of shooting the 3 and shooting it well, so it’s just making sure you’re able to guard your own."

Boston has now competed in five games and will return to action on Monday when Vinyl BC takes on the Lunar Owls.

