  • Aliyah Boston Stats Tonight: How did Vinyl BC star fare in Unrivaled game against Phantom BC? (Mar. 8)

Aliyah Boston Stats Tonight: How did Vinyl BC star fare in Unrivaled game against Phantom BC? (Mar. 8)

By Mike Murillo
Modified Mar 09, 2025 01:08 GMT
Aliyah Boston Stats Tonight: How did Vinyl BC star fare in Unrivaled game against Phantom BC? (Mar. 8) -- Photo by GETTY

Aliyah Boston and Vinyl Basketball Club played their penultimate regular season game against Phantom BC at the Unrivaled Basketball League on Saturday. They had a battle early on, fighting to a 40-32 count at the break, with Phantom ahead.

The Indiana Fever All-Star came off the bench and played eight minutes, chalking up two points and three rebounds.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG
Aliyah Boston230001-1
Vinyl (5-7) was looking to fortify its push for one of the playoff spots with a win over the also-ran Phantom (3-10).

This article will be updated at the conclusion of the game.

Edited by Mike Murillo
