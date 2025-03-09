Aliyah Boston Stats Tonight: How did Vinyl BC star fare in Unrivaled game against Phantom BC? (Mar. 8)

Aliyah Boston and Vinyl Basketball Club played their penultimate regular season game against Phantom BC at the Unrivaled Basketball League on Saturday. They had a battle early on, fighting to a 40-32 count at the break, with Phantom ahead.

Ad

The Indiana Fever All-Star came off the bench and played eight minutes, chalking up two points and three rebounds.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG Aliyah Boston 2 3 0 0 0 1-1

Ad

Trending

Vinyl (5-7) was looking to fortify its push for one of the playoff spots with a win over the also-ran Phantom (3-10).

This article will be updated at the conclusion of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback