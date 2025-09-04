"Aliyah Boston wants to change the head coach": Fever fans react as Candace Parker expresses interest in coaching Caitlin Clark's Fever

Candace Parker named two WNBA teams, including Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever, that she would love to coach if an opportunity came her way in the future. During the latest episode of the Post Moves with Candace Parker &amp; Aliyah Boston podcast, the WNBA legend was asked whether she would ever consider coaching in the league, and if so, which team she would want to lead.Parker initially expressed doubt that she would ever coach in the WNBA but then candidly named the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces as the two teams she would be interested in coaching. The three-time WNBA champion also delved into the reasons why she would love to coach either the Fever or the Aces.&quot;I never say never, but never,&quot; Parker said. &quot;I think the first coaching I'll do is probably my kids. But if there were a WNBA team to coach, I would probably have to say it's between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces.Indiana Fever fans quickly stormed the internet to make their feelings clear about the possibility of Candace Parker coaching Caitlin Clark and her team in the future.&quot;Candace Parker would be a huge upgrade over Stephanie White and her old ass ways,&quot; a fan commented.Angry Basketball @AngrybballLINKCandace Parker would be a huge upgrade over Stephanie White and her old ass waysAnother commented:AngelaY @angelayoho1LINKFever might could use herA fan said:Xyzjustabc @notabcdefghijkLINKAliyah is agreeing hard, it means she wants to change the Head Coach for the Fever lmao.Said another:jenny @xjenn44LINKCongratulations, Coach Parker. The Indiana Fever are thrilled to have you!A fan wrote:Patty Kelly23🏳️‍🌈❤️🐾 @Kelly23PattyLINKYou could come and coach the new expansion team Portland Fire... Then you could develop whatever team you want.Wrote another:Jennieverse²² @jennieverse_22LINKCandace Parker as Indiana Fever coach and Steph White can do the podcast 🤔Candace Parker views Caitlin Clark as a &quot;generational talent&quot;Candace Parker is considered by many as one of the greatest women’s basketball players of all time. She was a one-of-one talent, and she views Caitlin Clark as someone who is also a once-in-a-generation player. Earlier this year, Parker called Clark a “generational player” and scoffed at the Fever point guard being compared to other stars in the league.Parker has always held Clark in high regard, even acknowledging the physicality the former Iowa standout is subjected to on a nightly basis by her opponents. It will be interesting to see how Parker’s career as a coach pans out if she ever gets the opportunity to lead a team headlined by Caitlin Clark.