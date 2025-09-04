  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Aliyah Boston wants to change the head coach": Fever fans react as Candace Parker expresses interest in coaching Caitlin Clark's Fever

"Aliyah Boston wants to change the head coach": Fever fans react as Candace Parker expresses interest in coaching Caitlin Clark's Fever

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 04, 2025 11:30 GMT
&quot;Aliyah Boston wants to change the head coach&quot;: Fever fans react as Candace Parker expresses interest in coaching Caitlin Clark
"Aliyah Boston wants to change the head coach": Fever fans react as Candace Parker expresses interest in coaching Caitlin Clark's Fever. (Image Credit: Getty)

Candace Parker named two WNBA teams, including Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever, that she would love to coach if an opportunity came her way in the future. During the latest episode of the Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston podcast, the WNBA legend was asked whether she would ever consider coaching in the league, and if so, which team she would want to lead.

Ad

Parker initially expressed doubt that she would ever coach in the WNBA but then candidly named the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces as the two teams she would be interested in coaching. The three-time WNBA champion also delved into the reasons why she would love to coach either the Fever or the Aces.

"I never say never, but never," Parker said. "I think the first coaching I'll do is probably my kids. But if there were a WNBA team to coach, I would probably have to say it's between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Indiana Fever fans quickly stormed the internet to make their feelings clear about the possibility of Candace Parker coaching Caitlin Clark and her team in the future.

"Candace Parker would be a huge upgrade over Stephanie White and her old ass ways," a fan commented.
Ad

Another commented:

Ad

A fan said:

Ad

Said another:

Ad

A fan wrote:

Ad

Wrote another:

Ad

Candace Parker views Caitlin Clark as a "generational talent"

Candace Parker is considered by many as one of the greatest women’s basketball players of all time. She was a one-of-one talent, and she views Caitlin Clark as someone who is also a once-in-a-generation player. Earlier this year, Parker called Clark a “generational player” and scoffed at the Fever point guard being compared to other stars in the league.

Parker has always held Clark in high regard, even acknowledging the physicality the former Iowa standout is subjected to on a nightly basis by her opponents. It will be interesting to see how Parker’s career as a coach pans out if she ever gets the opportunity to lead a team headlined by Caitlin Clark.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications