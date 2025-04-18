Aliyah Edwards, Nika Muhl & others react to Paige Bueckers' stunning look during WNBA draft day dump

Paige Bueckers has been dominating WNBA news since the draft night on April 14. The UConn star was selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings. Apart from her name being called, Paige Bueckers also made headlines with her stunning dress.

She wore a sparkly suit when she arrived for the Orange Carpet ahead of the draft. She quickly changed into her black suit when she entered the draft hall, and it would be safe to say that the new Dallas Wings star stole the night.

In her Instagram post, she posted a series of pictures from the night, including snaps with her family. The UConn star also posted with Azzi Fudd, her collegiate teammate, who wore a stunning black dress. One of the pictures showed her posing with former UConn teammates Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl.

"Draft Day Dump," Bueckers wrote in the caption.

The post received a series of comments from Bueckers' current and former teammates, including Kamorea Arnold, Nika Muhl, and Aaliyah Edwards.

"Twinem ❤️," Bueckes former UConn teammate Nika Muhl wrote.

"Whewwww😍😍", "my my my," Bueckers' championship teammate Kamorea Arnold wrote.

Aubrey Griffin, who also won the 2025 title with Bueckers, also dropped a comment hailing her outfit.

"outfits ate down 😍," Griffin wrote.

Washington Mystics player Aaliyah Edwards dropped a comment, candidly saying that she wasn't ready for it.

"Now Miss Buckets I wasn’t ready for you to pop off like this😍🥵," Edwards wrote.

Comments on Paige Bueckers post

Paige Bueckers vs Caitlin Clark tickets sells for over $5,000

The NBA fans could perhaps witness the growing number of rivalries in the WNBA in the upcoming seasons. The league's golden girl was already up against seasoned veteran and MVP A'ja Wilson. Even if they weren't going against each other themselves, at least, fans made sure to create a competitive narrative around their fame.

Moreover, Angel Reese versus Caitlin Clark also sold more tickets than any other matchup last season. Their rivalry from the collegiate ranks spilling onto the pros was loved by fans, whether watching from the stands or on TV.

With Paige Bueckers already part of the WNBA, the atmosphere is set, and fans are not running away from the hype. The game between the Indiana Fever and the Wings has already been declared as "A Night in Dallas".

Leah Vann from Chron reported that the average ticket cost for Fever vs Wings on June 27th was $255. She also reported that individual courtside tickets for the game are being sold for $4,128 and over $5,200 after taxes.

Paige Bueckers' addition has already created another title contender in the league. She will be paired with All-Star player Arike Ogunbowale and 2024 Most Improved Player DiJonai Carrington.

