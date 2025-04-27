Allison Feaster enjoys art gallery date with beau Milton Newton at EXPO Chicago on special occasion

On Saturday, former NCAA champion Milton Newton was spotted enjoying an art gallery date with his to-be wife, Allison Feaster. The Milwaukee Bucks assistant general manager shared several images on his social media as they celebrated their engagement anniversary. Feaster and Newton also attended EXPO Chicago to mark their special day.

Sharing multiple images, Newton's first story showed him alongside Feaster as he professed his love for her. Captioning the story with a short message for his wife, the 59-year-old wrote:

"We said yes last year on this day! Hodling each other down! Happy Anniversary, Curly."

Milton Newton celebrates his anniversary with Allison Feaster on Instagram

The subsequent story featured Feaster's engagement ring as he tagged her in the image. This story was then followed by Newton sharing an image of himself from EXPO Chicago.

Summarizing the visit in a few words, he wrote:

"A day at the Expo Chicago Contemporary Art Fair."

Milton Newton with Allison Feaster at Chicago EXPO

Newton posted two more stories to mark the couple's special occasion. These stories featured his wife alongside him at the exhibition as the couple enjoyed their special day.

Both Feaster and her beau are currently a part of the NBA backroom setup. The former is the Vice President of Team Operations & Organizational Growth for the Boston Celtics, while Newton is a part of the Milwaukee Bucks organization.

Allison Feaster expressed views on daughter Sarah Strong's nomadic childhood, days before her NCAA championship win

Allison Feaster was in the crowd during the NCAA Super Saturday practice on April 5, as her daughter Sarah Strong and the UConn Huskies prepared for the NCAA Finals. The former Harvard Crimson star was interviewed in the stands by ESPN and expressed her views on Sarah Strong's nomadic childhood.

Feaster, who suited up for a couple of teams in the WNBA, ended her career in Europe, where she was accompanied by Sarah. Explaining how this nomadic experience helped her become a better player, the 49-year-old expressed:

"I think it's helped her tremendously it's not easy to be in tow with your parents as they go form country to country, contract to contract, I mean by the time she was 10 she'd been to school in Italy, she'd been to school in Zaragoza, Salalmanca, Girona, learning Catalan it is not easy. Iteration after iteration of putting yourself in adversive circumstances, and I think you can see it now," she said. (From 0:56 onwards)

Strong's vast experience of cultures and people allowed her to seamlessly fit into a vigorous UConn team despite being a freshman.

The forward was integral in their NCAA championship run, as she had a great performance in the Finals, recording 24 points and 15 rebounds in their 82-59 win over the USC Gamecocks.

