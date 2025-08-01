"Always trying to find ways to help me" - $226,668 forward chooses A'ja Wilson over Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers for major reason

NaLyssa Smith is the only player to have an opportunity to play with three of the WNBA's most popular No. 1 picks in recent memory, including Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson and Paige Bueckers.

Smith teamed with Clark in 2024 on the Indiana Fever. She was traded to the Dallas Wings during the offseason, where Smith had a stint with Bueckers before a midseason trade sent her to Wilson's Aces, to complete the final year of her $226,668 rookie deal.

While the age gap with Bueckers and Clark isn't as much for 24-year-old Smith, league experience-wise, she's closer to Wilson, who has been around since 2018. It's one of the key reasons why Smith picked Wilson over her two former teammates from the aspect of learning something.

During an interview with The Mirror US on Tuesday, Smith said:

"I feel like A'ja, she just has been more like, she's in my position. She plays the four, so that's the position I've played my whole life, so I feel like that's the person I can learn the most from and have grown closer with."

Wilson's experience in the league and playing in the same position for multiple years is the main takeaway for Smith. She also revealed that the three-time WNBA MVP has ensured to look after her.

"I feel like she's just always trying to find ways to help me out. ... She's invited me to work out wth her, do different things like that, so I feel like she just has helped me out through this little transition," Smith said.

NaLyssa Smith had an up-and-down season with Caitlin Clark last year. The former No. 2 pick's minutes, usage and opportunities on offense went down as she averaged a then-career-low 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. Smith hoped to find her rhythm in Dallas, but had another career-low output, averaging 6.7 ppg and 4.9 apg, also shooting a career-worst 42.1%.

Nevertheless, the veteran Aces have brought her a new opportunity, and she's thriving in her role. In 11 appearances, including 10 starts, Smith has averaged 8.1 ppg on a career-high 52.2% shooting. Having a mentor like A'ja Wilson seems to have helped Smith.

NaLyssa Smith wasn't entirely happy on getting traded from Paige Bueckers' Wings to A'ja Wilson's Aces

After spending a year with Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever, where she had to play alongside her girlfriend, DiJonai Carrington's biggest rival, NaLyssa Smith, she finally united with her love on the Wings. Dallas acquired both players in the offseason, but only for a short stint.

It was one of the key reasons why Smith wasn't entirely happy about getting traded. In her first reaction following the trade, Smith said she was "sick" to her stomach. However, the opportunity to play with the "GOAT" A'ja Wilson evened things out for Smith.

Carrington is rumored to be on the trade market. Smith and Carrington could have another reunion should the Aces covet her as they look to make a push for the playoffs.

