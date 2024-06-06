Alysha Clark and Arike Ogunbowale own up to comedy of errors on brain fade play: "How did I miss," "We were all shooketh" 

The defending champion Las Vegas Aces bounced back from a tough loss with a 95-81 win against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. However, during the game, Alysha Clark and Arike Ogunbowale had a 'Shaqtin-a-Fool' moment.

The play happened at the 3:07 mark of the second quarter when the Aces had a twelve-point lead. After the Wings committed a shot clock violation, Clark was tasked to inbound the ball from the sideline. Kelsey Plum was asking for the ball, but Clark had a mental lapse and passed it to Ogunbowale instead, who missed the open shot.

As the play became viral, Alysha Clark and Ogunbowale commented on the comedic error under an IG post replaying the moment.

"Oy very! We were all shooketh," said Clark.

"Boy idk how I missed that but I was too confused to lock in," Ogunbowale commented.

LOOK: Clark and Ogunbowale comments on the blooper play

Watch the play below:

After Alysha Clark's inbound mishap, Plum was stunned and unable to get back on defense immediately. On the other hand, Ogunbowale took the opportunity to take a long three-point jumper.

The comedy of errors continued as the hooper missed the shot, and Clark and Monique Billings chased the rebound. The loose ball made Clark foul Billings as she also apologized to Plum for the mistake.

How did Alysha Clark and Arike Ogunbowale finish the Aces-Wings matchup?

The Dallas Wings suffered their third loss in a row after being defeated by the Las Vegas Aces 81-95 on June 5. Their record after this game plummeted to 3-5, after a 2-1 start to the 2024 WNBA season.

Arike Ogunbowale was the Wings' top scorer in the loss as she tallied 31 points, seven assists, four rebounds and four steals. She also made three triples and didn't miss any of her ten free-throw attempts.

On the other side of the fence, Alysha Clark started the game alongside A'Ja Wilson and Kiah Stokes in the front court. She finished the game with nine points, all coming from three-pointers, along with one assist, one rebound, one steal and one block.

The Las Vegas Aces improved their record to 5-2 and their third win in their last four games. After the three-game road trip, the Aces are headed back home to host the Seattle Storm on June 7.