Frances Tiafoe expressed his delight as WNBA star Alysha Clark won her third championship title, representing Las Vegas Aces this time around.

American-Israeli basketball player Clark made her WNBA career debut in 2012, having signed with the Seattle Storm. She led the team to its third WNBA title, winning her first championship in 2018. She repeated the glory for the Seattle Storm in 2020 as well. In 2021, Aysha Clark signed with the Washington Mystics, based in Washington, D. C. After two seasons, the veteran switched her allegiance to the Las Vegas Aces this year.

In the 2023 WNBA final on Wednesday, October 18, the Aces defeated New York Liberty to claim their second title in a row.

Winning her third championship, Clark, the WNBA Sixth Player of the Year, dedicated her 2023 title to her late father Duane, who passed away in September last year.

“He’s been with me all season; he’s been my sixth man. I know he would be so happy right now. I’m just so happy, I know he’s with me. I wish he could be here. I wish I could hold him. But, this is for him, this entire season,” the 36-year-old said as per ESPN.

Screen grab from Tiafoe's Instagram

Tiafoe, the American No. 3, was amazed by Clark’s achievement and expressed his happiness.

“3 time champ congrats…. SHEESH CONGRATS OG @alyshaclark,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

Alysha Clark once gifted Frances Tiafoe her jersey

Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 US Open

This isn’t the first time that Frances Tiafoe has shown his support for Alysha Clark. The Maryland native, who calls Washington, D. C. his home, is a supporter of the Washington Mystics and has thus cheered for the 36-year-old during her stint with the team.

In December 2022, Alysha Clark gifted the tennis player her No. 22 jersey, appreciating his unceasing love and support.

"Frances, your love and support from the start is unmatched. I appreciate you for life. All love," Clark wrote on the jersey.

"Appreciate you heavy og Alysha Clark. This is hella dope," the 2022 US Open semifinalist responded on Instagram.

Frances Tiafoe also expressed his sadness when the basketball player made her move from the Mystics to the Aces in February 2023.

"Damn hate to see my dawg out of dc. But all the best going forward og. All love sis," he wrote on Instagram.

Frances Tiafoe, currently ranked World No. 14, was last seen in action at the ongoing ATP 500 Japan Open, where he was defending his runner-up appearance from last year. The American, however, fell short in his pursuit and bowed out against 2021 Australian Open semifinalist Aslan Karatsev in the opening round.

Tiafoe, who has won two titles this year, in Houston and Stuttgart, will now vie for his third title of 2023 at the upcoming ATP 500 in Vienna. This will be followed by an appearance at the Masters 1000 event in Paris.