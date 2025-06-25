Alyssa Thomas drops ice-cold response to fiancee DeWanna Bonner’s reported desire to leave Caitlin Clark's Fever

The WNBA world was sent into a frenzy on Tuesday after reports surfaced that DeWanna Bonner is looking to leave Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. The shocking development quickly went viral, especially after Bonner’s fiancee, Alyssa Thomas, was asked directly about the possibility of reuniting with her partner on the court.

Ad

According to a bombshell report by Annie Costabile, Bonner has made it clear she has no intention of returning to the Fever. Instead, she has reportedly provided the front office with two preferred destinations: the Phoenix Mercury and the Atlanta Dream.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

What makes the Mercury a particularly intriguing option is that Thomas, who is Bonner’s longtime partner, currently plays for the team. The two previously shared the court for multiple seasons with the Connecticut Sun before parting ways in the offseason, when Bonner signed with the Fever and Thomas was acquired by Phoenix via trade.

When asked directly on Tuesday about Bonner’s interest in reuniting, Alyssa Thomas didn’t offer much. The five-time All-Star responded with a terse, ice-cold remark, swiftly shutting down any discussion on the matter.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

DeWanna Bonner has now missed five consecutive games for the Indiana Fever, including Tuesday’s matchup against the Seattle Storm. Her absence continues to be attributed to “personal reasons,” but neither the team, coaching staff, nor front office has offered any specific details regarding the nature of her time away.

How did Alyssa Thomas react to DeWanna Bonner's decision to join Fever?

When DeWanna Bonner chose to sign with the Indiana Fever earlier this year in free agency, it quickly became a major storyline in the WNBA. Her move promised to bring invaluable championship experience and veteran leadership to Caitlin Clark’s young squad. At the time, Alyssa Thomas expressed her feelings candidly about her partner’s decision to join Indiana.

Ad

"Her decision was her decision and mine was mine," Thomas said. "Either way we support each other to the fullest."

Expand Tweet

Bonner’s stint with the Fever didn't begin the way she likely envisioned. The two-time WNBA champion started the season in the starting lineup but was soon moved to the bench due to underwhelming production that didn’t benefit the team. So far, she has appeared in nine games, averaging just 7.1 points per contest

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More