Alyssa Thomas Injury Update: MRI reveals Mercury star avoids major setback ahead of crucial Game 2 vs Aces

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 04, 2025 20:37 GMT
2025 WNBA Finals - Game One - Source: Getty
Alyssa Thomas Injury Update

In the last seconds of Game 1, the Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas was shaking her hand in discomfort because of an apparent injury. After the loss, the Mercury fans feared that the team would have to take the court in Game 2 without the star player.

However, ESPN's Kendra Andrews came with some good news for the fans. In her social media post, Andrews revealed that Thomas had to go through an MRI to assess the damage, and the results were "clean." Thomas has been cleared to play in Game 2.

The Mercury faced a heartbreaking loss to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1. They had entered the fourth quarter with a four-point lead. However, the Aces outscored them by 22-15 in the last 10 minutes of the regulation.

Despite playing through the injury, Thomas almost had a triple-double. She registered 15 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists in the game. Kahleah Cooper and Satou Sabally added 21 and 19 points in the loss.

WNBA fans shred Alyssa Thomas after missing two crucial free throws in Game 1 loss

With less tha 30 seconds remaining in Game 1, Alyssa Thomas stood on the free throw line with a chance to give the Mercury a one-point lead over the Aces. However, the Mercury star missed both the free throws, and the Aces eventually took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Disappointed, one fan said that Thomas was more interested in talking back to players than working on her game.

"She should work on the charity stripe and less talking trash."
Another fan said that the Mercury star succumbed to the pressure.

"Lights were too bright for Alyssa."
A fan implied that Thomas deserved to miss those free throws.

"Couldn't happen to a more deserving person.Choke it up AT🤣🤣🤣."
A fan threw shade at Alyssa Thomas for missing 'easy' free-throw shots.

"Im making those shots easily, and I’m standing at 5’6 and I’m not even good at basketball."
A fan said that Thomas and the Mercury paid the price for the "karma."

"That’s karma coming back to bite the Mercury."
A fan blatantly said that the Mercury star hadn't been working hard during practice.

"Not putting enough work in in the gym. Simple as that."
An upset fan was in no mood to see Alyssa Thomas on the line during the clutch moment.

"I never wanna see Alyssa Thomas at the free throw line in the clutch again."

After the game, Thomas didn't appear for the postgame interview. Kahleah Copper told the reporter that Thomas was "good."

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
