Alyssa Thomas Injury Update: MRI reveals Mercury star avoids major setback ahead of crucial Game 2 vs Aces

In the last seconds of Game 1, the Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas was shaking her hand in discomfort because of an apparent injury. After the loss, the Mercury fans feared that the team would have to take the court in Game 2 without the star player.However, ESPN's Kendra Andrews came with some good news for the fans. In her social media post, Andrews revealed that Thomas had to go through an MRI to assess the damage, and the results were &quot;clean.&quot; Thomas has been cleared to play in Game 2. The Mercury faced a heartbreaking loss to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1. They had entered the fourth quarter with a four-point lead. However, the Aces outscored them by 22-15 in the last 10 minutes of the regulation.Despite playing through the injury, Thomas almost had a triple-double. She registered 15 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists in the game. Kahleah Cooper and Satou Sabally added 21 and 19 points in the loss.WNBA fans shred Alyssa Thomas after missing two crucial free throws in Game 1 lossWith less tha 30 seconds remaining in Game 1, Alyssa Thomas stood on the free throw line with a chance to give the Mercury a one-point lead over the Aces. However, the Mercury star missed both the free throws, and the Aces eventually took a 1-0 lead in the series. Disappointed, one fan said that Thomas was more interested in talking back to players than working on her game.&quot;She should work on the charity stripe and less talking trash.&quot;UWHuskies2025💜💛🏈🏀⚾️🥎 @UWHuskies2025LINK@HaterReport_ She should work on the charity stripe and less talking trash.Another fan said that the Mercury star succumbed to the pressure.&quot;Lights were too bright for Alyssa.&quot;aura pharma @jowelbryanLINK@HaterReport_ Lights were too bright for AlyssaA fan implied that Thomas deserved to miss those free throws.&quot;Couldn't happen to a more deserving person.Choke it up AT🤣🤣🤣.&quot;Michael Powlowicz @MJ841968LINK@HaterReport_ Couldn't happen to a more deserving person.Choke it up AT🤣🤣🤣A fan threw shade at Alyssa Thomas for missing 'easy' free-throw shots.&quot;Im making those shots easily, and I’m standing at 5’6 and I’m not even good at basketball.&quot;Trev @TrevL6887LINK@HaterReport_ Im making those shots easily, and I’m standing at 5’6 and I’m not even good at basketball. A fan said that Thomas and the Mercury paid the price for the &quot;karma.&quot;&quot;That’s karma coming back to bite the Mercury.&quot;Will 🔜 Rezz Rocks 🔜 EDCO @AnjunawillieLINK@HaterReport_ That’s karma coming back to bite the mercuryA fan blatantly said that the Mercury star hadn't been working hard during practice.&quot;Not putting enough work in in the gym. Simple as that.&quot;Anthony @Cort0413LINK@PolymarketSport Not putting enough work in in the gym. Simple as that.An upset fan was in no mood to see Alyssa Thomas on the line during the clutch moment. &quot;I never wanna see Alyssa Thomas at the free throw line in the clutch again.&quot;A.G @USA_NizzLINKI never wanna see Alyssa Thomas at the free throw line in the clutch againAfter the game, Thomas didn't appear for the postgame interview. Kahleah Copper told the reporter that Thomas was &quot;good.&quot;