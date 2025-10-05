"Alyssa Thomas should be investigated after that performance" - Mercury fans livid after $215,000 star's underwhelming outing in blowout loss to Aces

Phoenix Mercury fans were livid after a disappointing performance from Alyssa Thomas. The Mercury star has been great in the playoffs, but in Game 2, her offense collapsed under the Las Vegas Aces' tight defense, leaving Mercury fans furious. Thomas scored just 10 points in 30 minutes in the game, but barely attempted shots in the second half of the game. In total, she attempted just 9 shots, converting 5 of them. Despite shooting over 50%, Thomas lacked urgency. The $215,000 star (per Spotrac) also recorded only 5 assists, which was very unlike her game. One of the fans reacted to Thomas' performance and said that the league should investigate Thomas' poor performance.&quot;Alyssa Thomas should be investigated after that performance. #WNBA has a serious issue with star players not even trying. Things just don’t feel legitimate when players don’t even take shots in playoff games.&quot;Gustavo Fring @chickenmanigusLINKAlyssa Thomas should be investigated after that performance. #WNBA has a serious issue with star players not even trying. Things just don’t feel legitimate when players don’t even take shots in playoff games.&quot;Alyssa Thomas literally single-handedly stopped me from winning $1000.&quot;Kaycee @Jaycee761060LINKAlyssa Thomas literally single handedly stopped me from winning $1000.A fan was utterly disappointed in the Mercury star and even alleged that Thomas was involved in gambling.&quot;AFTER THESE LAST 2 GAMES CANT NOBODY TELL ME ALYSSA THOMAS AINT GAMBLING.&quot;fatunde @bobbyFATUNDELINKAFTER THESE LAST 2 GAMES CANT NOBODY TELL ME ALYSSA THOMAS AINT GAMBLINGA fan related Thomas' cold run to her shoulder issues.&quot;Alyssa Thomas should've got them shoulders fixed a long time ago.&quot;🧊𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗚 𝗦𝗟𝗜𝗠 @melanatedvibes_LINKAlyssa Thomas should've got them shoulders fixed a long time agoOne of the fans blamed Thomas's lack of scoring for Mercury losses. &quot;Alyssa Thomas has 0 offensive bag..if she can't give 15 to 18 points..they not winning.&quot;🧊𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗚 𝗦𝗟𝗜𝗠 @melanatedvibes_LINKAlyssa Thomas has 0 offensive bag..if she can't give 15 to 18 points..they not winningA fan suggested that Thomas fix her shoulder injury before the next season.&quot;Alyssa Thomas needs to go fix her labrums this offseason. She's maxed out as a player with that limitation.&quot;like water 🌊 @buddhishlyLINKalyssa thomas needs to go fix her labrums this offseason. she’s maxed out as a player with that limitation.Meanwhile, a fan hilariously asked for reimbursement from the Mercury star.&quot;Alyssa Thomas owes me money smh 🤦🏽‍♂️.&quot;SONNY_D 🇭🇹 @SONNYDINEROLINKAlyssa Thomas owes me money smh 🤦🏽‍♂️Mercury coach expresses his disappointment about referees' officiating issue with Alyssa ThomasAlyssa Thomas has always played a very physical game. In the opening round, when the Mercury played the New York Liberty, their physicality became one of the talking points. The story was pretty much similar in the semifinal series against the Minnesota Lynx. However, with the game officials expressing their discomfort with Thomas's physicality in the game, Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts expressed his disappointment after Game 2. &quot;The thing that I just get disappointed in hearing the officials say (Thomas) is hard to officiate because she plays so physical,&quot; Tibbetts said. &quot;AT is gonna AT and we want her to be AT because she is hell of a player.&quot;The Aces took a 2-0 lead in the series after two back-to-back double-digit wins. Thomas is too good a player to remain in a slump in a championship series. The Mercury will expect their star player to step up when they host the Aces in Phoenix for Game 3.