Analyst offers bold take on Wendell Carter Jr. dating Angel Reese after WNBA All-Star outing goes viral

A video of basketball stars Angel Reese and Wendell Carter Jr. went viral after the WNBA All-Star game, prompting a reaction from WNBA analyst Chris Williamson. In the video, Carter Jr. and Reese are seen cozying up to each other as they posed for pictures.The Orlando Magic center showed up to the WNBA All-Star game wearing a T-shirt featuring Angel Reese and her new signature shoes with Reebok. This detail caught the eye of Williamson, who commented on X.“Wendell said we gonna be loud and proud rocking my woman’s signature shoe T-shirt!,” Williamson tweeted.Fans have long been speculating about Angel Reese and Wendell Carter Jr’s alleged relationship. After the WNBA offseason began in late 2024, Reese attended a few Orlando Magic games, while Carter was spotted sitting courtside at many of the Chicago Sky’s games this season.Moreover, the NBA center was also spotted at Reese’s birthday party in May, sparking more dating speculation. While the rumors continue to rage on, neither Reese nor Carter has confirmed or denied their relationship.On Saturday, Reese ended her second All-Star game, recording six points, nine rebounds and four assists as Team Napheesa Collier dominated Team Caitlin Clark, 151-131.Before Wendell Carter Jr, Angel Reese had shut down dating speculationsBefore being linked with Wendell Carter Jr., Angel Reese was rumored to be dating Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren. Fans noted Duren and Reese's social media activity in July last year and observed that the two appeared to be vacationing in the same location.However, it didn't take long for Reese to shut down the noise. In September 2024, she declared herself as single on her &quot;Unapologetically Angel&quot; podcast. She also described her ideal man:&quot;He has got to be tall, 6-7 or 6-8. Yeah, the NBA. What's that line? They be skipping practice,&quot; Reese said.Meanwhile, after a stellar performance in the All-Star game, Reese will return to the court to face the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday. This will be the fourth Lynx-Sky game in July.