"And ya cry why does she get more attention than Angel Reese?” - Fans erupt in awe after Caitlin Clark's wild sequence of play

WNBA fans were lavish in their praise of Caitlin Clark as her spectacular sequence of play left them speechless. The Indiana Fever rookie recorded a block, grabbed a defensive rebound and banked in a deep 3 to complete a solid play on Tuesday against the LA Sparks at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The guard also notched up her first 30-point performance in the WNBA, but it went in vain, as LA hung on an 88-82 win. Here's a look at the sequence of events.

Fans, though, gave their flowers to the former Iowa Hawkeyes star while also name-dropping Angel Reese:

"And ya cry “why does she get more attention than Angel Reese?” This is why! This is excitement! block followed by a long 3. Not an offensive rebound followed by a layup. Excitement is what sells tickets!"

More reactions followed as @Odoherty gave the best compliment:

"League MVP"

@klossds was upset that the play didn't translate to a win for the Fever:

"And then they take her out for way too long in the 3rd, and they blow a 7 point lead. Coaching absolutely blows"

@Matt_Stike added:

"She’s gonna steamroll this league. And the naysayers doubted her because only averaged like 18 in her first two weeks."

@1920 bears tweeted:

"We have never seen this level of play from any player in WNBA history."

@gmcorbitt wrote:

"Let Caitlin Clark Cook"

Clark shot 7-16 from the field and 3-10 from the deep in 34 minutes of action on the floor. The guard found some support from Aliyah Boston (17 points, six rebounds) and Kelsey Mitchell (15 points). However, the Fever couldn't get past the Sparks led by Kia Nurse (22 points) and Dearica Hamby (17 points).

Caitlin Clark helps Indiana Fever stay in the game vs Sparks

It was a familiar story for the Indiana Fever, as they struggled in the first half but opened the second quarter strongly.

However, the momentum swung back to the LA Sparks in the third, and they dominated for the remainder of the contest. As for the reason why the Fever were in the hunt, it was predominantly a Caitlin Clark show, as she scored 14 of the team's 26 points.

The Fever started the third quarter with a promising 11-0 run to take a six-point lead, but the Sparks capitalized on Caitlin Clarke heading to the bench. They made another big run in the final stretch to close out the game.

Up next, the 1-7 Fever take on the 2-3 Chicago Sky and Angel Reese in what has been labeled as the WNBA game of the season. The two teams meet in Indiana on June. 1 for the marquee matchup at 12 pm ET.