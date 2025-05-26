"Anddddddd MVP and playoffs gone just like that": Fans freak out as Caitlin Clark gets worst possible injury news in blow for Fever's stellar start

Indiana Fever fans were devastated after the Indiana Fever announced Caitlin Clark's injury. She had suffered a left quadriceps strain and would be out for at least two weeks from the action. Per the Indiana team, she will be re-evaluated after the projected recovery timeline.

The news was devastating for the Fever fans, who freaked out on social media. Reacting to the post, one fan wrote that Caitlin Clark's injury could have a massive impact on Indiana's playoff chances.

"Anddddddd MVP and playoffs gone just like that."

Some fans blatantly wrote that they would not attend any Fever games until Clark was back on the roster and playing.

"When tf did this happen????? We will not be tuning into any Fever games until she’s back ngl," one fan wrote.

"Well..... I won't be tuning into the WNBA for a minimum for two weeks... Ok..Maybe a little for Sophie."

A fan used the viral Wagner Moura meme from the "Narcos" TV series to express their feelings about Caitlin Clark's injury.

Some fans wrote that Clark's absence would affect the WNBA's viewership, while some also suggested that Clark's absence would affect the new CBA negotiations.

"WNBA viewership will drop for the next two weeks."

"How many games until the clowns around the league realize they need Batman?" another fan wrote.

"@WNBA, @TheWNBPA say bye bye to your cba negotiation. You treat her like trash and want her out of the league- now you can kiss your money goodbye. Such a dumb league treating money making player like punching bag."

What does Caitlin Clark’s injury mean for Indiana Fever?

Caitlin Clark had missed the first regular season game against the Washington Mystics with the same left quadriceps injury. Weeks later, the injury seems to have been aggravated, causing her to miss more time.

Clark will be out for a minimum of two weeks, and the stretch could prove to be a big task for the rest of the Fever squad. During this stretch, the Fever play four games; twice against the Mystics, on May 28 and June 3, one against the Connecticut Sun on May 30 and one against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on June 7.

The Fever would hope to get Caitlin Clark within the projected time since all three teams the team would face during this stretch don’t have winning records. The Sun and the Sky are winless this season so far and the Mystics have lost 3 of their first five games.

Clark did an excellent job as a scoring point guard, averaging 19.0 points and 9.3 assists. In her absence, veteran guard, Sydney Colson will take the point guard role.

