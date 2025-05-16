"Angel Reese should be 99 wtf" - WNBA fans abuzz as Caitlin Clark outpaces Chicago Sky star in NBA2k preseason ratings

NBA 2K ratings for the about-to-start WNBA season were released on Thursday. Among the top-rated players was Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, sending fans buzzing online as she topped others, including Chicago Sky's Angel Reese.

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year has an overall rating of 96 heading into the new season, fourth on the list. She is just behind reigning league MVP A'ja Wilson (98), Napheesa Collier (97) and Breanna Stewart (97). Alyssa Thomas (94) completes the top 5.

WNBA fans took notice of the list and shared their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), particularly how Clark got the better of batchmate Reese in the ratings.

"Angel Reese should be 99 wtf," one fan moved to highlight.

"Where's Angel 😂," a user asked.

"Where's 22s 'rival,'" another chimed in.

"Notice how angel reese isn’t here," a comment pointed out.

Other fans were satisfied with Angel Reese being excluded from the top 5

"Not seeing Angel. W," a fan said.

"I respect 2K rating the top 5 WNBA players in order based off of last year’s finish in MVP voting. I don’t see how anyone can have a problem with it," a user put things in perspective.

"They stopped playing about reese. thank god," a fan laid down.

Caitlin Clark is coming off an astounding WNBA rookie season, where she broke a number of records while helping the Fever to renewed competitiveness. She finished her season with averages of 19.2 points, 8.4 assists (league-high) and 5.7 rebounds, while shooting 41.7% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range.

Caitlin Clark opens sophomore season against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky

WNBA fans do not need to wait too long to catch the latest episode of the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry as their respective teams are set to collide on opening weekend.

The Fever are hosting the Sky in their season-opener on May 17 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Both Clark and Reese are expected to play.

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty

Caitlin Clark and Reese were the top two rookies in the WNBA last season. They made an instant impact for their respective teams while generating renewed interest for the league from both old and new fans.

Clark was named Rookie of the Year for her impressive all-around game, while Reese proved to be a double-double machine with averages of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds.

Following the season-opener this weekend, the Fever will play the Sky four more times. They are to face off on June 7, July 27, Aug. 9 and Sept. 5.

