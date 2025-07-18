  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Angel reese ain't no box office" - WNBA fans react as Caitlin Clark’s absence triggers massive All-Star ticket price crash

"Angel reese ain't no box office" - WNBA fans react as Caitlin Clark’s absence triggers massive All-Star ticket price crash

By Reign Amurao
Published Jul 18, 2025 22:14 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Practice Sessions - Source: Getty
WNBA fans react to the All-Star game's ticket price drop without Caitlin Clark (Credits: GETTY)

Caitlin Clark fans are disappointed about the 2025 WNBA All-Star game. The Indiana Fever star was confirmed to miss the event due to a groin injury, and fans can only hope the star guard will be healthy.

Ad

Besides the main event, the 2024 Rookie of the Year will miss the 3-Point Contest. Since Indiana hosts this year's All-Star festivities, Clark is expected to be there.

After it was confirmed that Caitlin Clark wouldn't play, ticket sales for the All-Star Game were affected. According to TickPick, prices plummeted by 48%. Initially, the ticket was valued at $121 and is now priced at $64, mainly due to the absence of the Fever star.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following one of the most significant events, fans took to the internet to express their opinions on the WNBA's inability to sell as much without Clark.

"Angel reese ain't no box office😂," a fan said.
Ad
"And yall think Angel Reece is the money ticket.... lmaooo," another fan commented.
"People don’t care to watch Angel Reese play lmao," one fan replied.

Other fans opened up, saying that Caitlin Clark is the reason the event had so much buzz.

"Remember when people were criticizing LeBron for not announcing that he wasn’t playing in the NBA Allstar game? This is why. It would’ve lowered sales and hype," a comment read.
Ad
Ad
"I was going to watch the game... but now I don’t feel any inspiration to do so. Just something special about CC," someone commented.
"So she runs the WNBA because that a MASSIVE drop lmaooo," a fan commented.

WNBA announced Caitlin Clark's replacement for the All-Star Game and the 3-Point Contest

Though fans won't see Caitlin Clark play, the league now has an opportunity to showcase other talents. Following the injury news, the WNBA announced her replacements.

Ad

For the 3-Point Contest, the league named Clark's Fever teammate, Lexie Hull. The fourth-year guard is having the best season of her career, so far. She's averaging 7.6 points on 46.8 percent shooting from deep.

For the All-Star Game, the league named Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes as the replacement. Much like Hull, Sykes is having one of her best seasons. She's averaging 17.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists. It's the first time she has been named an All-Star in her career.

Ad

Fans are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to see Caitlin Clark at the event next year.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications