"Angel reese ain't no box office" - WNBA fans react as Caitlin Clark’s absence triggers massive All-Star ticket price crash

Caitlin Clark fans are disappointed about the 2025 WNBA All-Star game. The Indiana Fever star was confirmed to miss the event due to a groin injury, and fans can only hope the star guard will be healthy.Besides the main event, the 2024 Rookie of the Year will miss the 3-Point Contest. Since Indiana hosts this year's All-Star festivities, Clark is expected to be there.After it was confirmed that Caitlin Clark wouldn't play, ticket sales for the All-Star Game were affected. According to TickPick, prices plummeted by 48%. Initially, the ticket was valued at $121 and is now priced at $64, mainly due to the absence of the Fever star.Following one of the most significant events, fans took to the internet to express their opinions on the WNBA's inability to sell as much without Clark.&quot;Angel reese ain't no box office😂,&quot; a fan said. Yodan @QUANTityMattersLINKAngel reese ain't no box office😂&quot;And yall think Angel Reece is the money ticket.... lmaooo,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;People don’t care to watch Angel Reese play lmao,&quot; one fan replied.Other fans opened up, saying that Caitlin Clark is the reason the event had so much buzz.&quot;Remember when people were criticizing LeBron for not announcing that he wasn’t playing in the NBA Allstar game? This is why. It would’ve lowered sales and hype,&quot; a comment read.Smart With Money, CPA @swmplanningcpaLINKRemember when people were criticizing LeBron for not announcing that he wasn’t playing in the NBA Allstar game? This is why. It would’ve lowered sales and hype&quot;I was going to watch the game... but now I don’t feel any inspiration to do so. Just something special about CC,&quot; someone commented.&quot;So she runs the WNBA because that a MASSIVE drop lmaooo,&quot; a fan commented.WNBA announced Caitlin Clark's replacement for the All-Star Game and the 3-Point ContestThough fans won't see Caitlin Clark play, the league now has an opportunity to showcase other talents. Following the injury news, the WNBA announced her replacements.For the 3-Point Contest, the league named Clark's Fever teammate, Lexie Hull. The fourth-year guard is having the best season of her career, so far. She's averaging 7.6 points on 46.8 percent shooting from deep.For the All-Star Game, the league named Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes as the replacement. Much like Hull, Sykes is having one of her best seasons. She's averaging 17.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists. It's the first time she has been named an All-Star in her career.Fans are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to see Caitlin Clark at the event next year.