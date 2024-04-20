Angel Reese & Cameron Brink disclose emulating their game around a common WNBA idol

With the 2024 WNBA draft already in the books, rookies Angel Reese and Cameron Brink are set to embark on their new journey in the pro ranks. In a draft night video recently posted by the WNBA on X (formerly Twitter), Reese and Brink were asked which player they resembled the most.

"Uhm, probably AT [Alyssa Thomas]. Uhm, now, and then, I'm just trying to develop more into like an Asia Durr and Breanna Stewart kind of play," Reese said.

LA Sparks rookie Cameron Brink also sees a bit of Breanna Stewart in her game, though she admits she needs to work on her 3-point shots.

"Uhm, Breanna Stewart a little bit," Brink answered. "I need to work on my perimeter game but... Stewie."

Angel Reese and Cameron Brink also have similarities in their games. Both play the same position and are excellent rebounders and reliable scorers in the paint.

Although Brink has the edge in height over Reese, both players don't have the perimeter game in their skill set. If Reese and Brink can add 3-point shots to their game, they might give Breanna Stewart a run for her money.

What does Angel Reese bring to the table for the Chicago Sky?

The Chicago Sky is one of the top teams in the WNBA today. By drafting Angel Reese, the team has added depth to its frontcourt. Reese loves to crash the boards and is also a good defender in the paint.

Having Reese on the roster provides another scoring option for Chicago. In her college career, she averaged 18.2 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 1.9 APG, and shot 49.8% from the field.

Last season, the Chicago Sky ranked as the second top-scoring team in the league at 86.3 points per game. Defensively, they're fourth in limiting their opponents' scoring output to 81.3 points.

Chicago Sky coach James Wade can make Angel Reese a starter or a spark plug to the second unit. Either way, Reese will likely adapt seamlessly to her role.

Reese is also a good playmaker, which makes her an excellent addition should coach Wade go for a bigger lineup on the floor. She can be the second court general as she plays as more of a point forward than a traditional power forward.

The only thing missing in Reese's game is the perimeter shot. A skill like that could help the Sky spread the floor for more open shots and create mismatches.

