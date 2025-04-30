Angel Reese candidly reveals skincare blues in Instagram post

Angel Reese leads a "double life" on and off the court. She likes to stay in her best look. From getting her nails and hair done to a regular skincare routine, the Chicago Sky star takes her beauty seriously.

In her latest Instagram post on Tuesday, Reese posted a selfie and revealed it was time for her to get a facial since the gap had been too long.

"I need a facial. It's been sooo long," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@angelreese5]

She was also seen rocking a new hairstyle after showing off her bob cut a few weeks ago. She posted a mirror selfie in her Sky jersey with the caption announcing her sophomore year in the WNBA.

"Year 2," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@angelreese5]

Reese has been excited about her second year in the WNBA. She had a productive offseason, playing 3X3 basketball at Unrivaled. The Sky will open their 2025 season with a game against the Indiana Fever on May 17.

Angel Reese aims to expand her offense for her sophomore season

Angel Reese's rookie season was a success. While the Sky star showed her strong presence on the glass, her struggles on the offense were apparent throughout the season. Reese wasn't oblivious to her offensive struggles either.

But Reese is a great student of the game. She worked on her offense with veterans and WNBA legend Lisa Leslie.

Her sophomore season is just around the corner and she is bringing in all the lessons from the offseason. New Sky coach Tyler Marsh has been aiming for a more robust offense for his team to maximize both Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

According to Julia Poe, Reese hasn't posted up even once since the training camp started. For the Sky star, she was ready to embrace the transition for a better end.

"It’s obviously a transition for me," Reese said. "But I don’t mind if it frees up Kamilla."

Reese also added that while she has been expanding her game, she hasn't stopped working on her post-up game, which is one of her biggest strengths. She also said that she wanted to add midrange shots to her game.

"I’m still doing my post work, but I’ve got to come with more this year," she said. "I've got to be able to shoot the midrange shot, 10 to 15 feet, be able to shoot the 3, the 2 consistently. I work every day on it, so I’ve got to take the shots."

Reese and Cardoso's game didn't complement last season like it was anticipated. This year, Marsh would like to help them become dominant duos in the league.

