Angel Reese signals the start of sophomore year in Chicago Sky colors with energetic message

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky are ready for the exciting 2025 WNBA season. Reese had a successful rookie year with the Sky despite exiting the season early after 34 games with a hand injury.

Angel Reese's excitement has gone through the roof. With training camp beginning Sunday, April 27th, the WNBA star posted a big anticipation message on her social media.

On her X/Twitter handle, the Chi-Town Barbie let her feelings be known about her second season in the league.

"Year 2… Day 1 Let’s do it!" Reese wrote in the post.

Angel Reese was selected 7th overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She had a historical rookie year, leading the league in rebounds per game. Reese showed early signs of a historically dominant player in the paint.

However, her offensive struggles were also not hidden from public eyes. Angel Reese has shown a great attitude for learning, which could drastically change the trajectory of her career.

While in Miami playing in the Unrivaled league, Reese was recorded learning from veteran stars like Kahleah Cooper and Chelsea Gray. She also had lessons from WNBA legend Lisa Leslie.

The results were apparent in her appearances in Unrivaled. With the interest mounting and the ceilings raised, Reese's second year is a crucial one for her and the Chicago Sky.

Angel Reese sends out big message on "life" ahead of sophomore season

Angel Reese has been in the public eye for quite some time now. Since the Sky star was in college, along with love from thousands of fans, the WNBA star also received a lot of hate. However, Reese only took away the vital life lesson from everything that has conspired in her life.

The Chicago Sky star welcomes and reciprocates love, but keeps her mind miles away from the opinions of others about her. In her message on X on Thursday, April 24, Reese sent out a big message for folks with opinions about others' lives.

Moreover, Reese blended the message, dropping a big secret for success in life.

"y’all be feeling too entitled thinking y’all opinions matter about somebody else life instead of minding your own business," Reese wrote. "I promise you win at life when you just live your OWN life and mind your OWN business. I PROMISE. 💞."

Reese has had her own share of struggles in her life. Raised by a single mother, the former LSU star woke up to the harsh realities of life very early. She is a star and a millionaire today, simply because of her hard work and dedication.

