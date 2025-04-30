Angel Reese shocked as Unrivaled coach Nola Henry picks her to fight a gorilla in viral trend: "Are you crazy?"

Angel Reese's Unrivaled coach, Nola Henry, was confident enough to send the WNBA star to fight the gorilla. After coaching the Chicago Sky forward to a title win in the inaugural season of Unrivalled, it seems like Henry has immense confidence in the young star's skills.

Ad

Answering the viral challenge to name her candidate to fight the gorilla, Henry, who now works as the Dallas Wings assistant coach, named Wings Center Teaira McCowan, Atlanta Dream Brittney Griner and Angel Reese.

"Is BG included? Big T, Angel. Yeah, I got my money on the players," she said as she exited the door.

Despite the flattery, Reese wasn't having any of it and quickly responded to the video on X/Twitter.

Ad

Trending

"are you crazy? i wouldn’t dare get out there with a gorilla… like are you cool??? @777NRH," Reese wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Angel Reese says she is taking a big sister role with rookie Hailey Van Lith

Hailey Van Lith will reunite with her former LSU teammate Angel Reese in Chicago. The Sky selected Van Lith 11th overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft. With a friend in Reese already on the roster, Van Lith should find the transition a bit easier.

Ad

After the Chicago Sky held their first training camp on Sunday, Reese appeared very pleased and excited for the next season. When the question of Hailey Van Lith came up, Reese was very open about what Lith would go through in her rookie season.

"I'm not a vet yet. Just staying poised," Angel Reese said. "I mean, I know a lot of pressure is probably on her from the outside. You know, I know how it is just being the big name, coming to town, expected to do big things."

Ad

However, she said that she was there for her teammate and would be her big sister while she cruised through the rookie season.

"And I was just telling her, like, 'Stay calm, stay poised.' Me and Hailey have a great relationship. I love her," Reese said. "And just being able to be here for her in this moment, because last year was tough for me, because I didn't have a lot of vets. So, just being that big sister, I guess, kind of to her this year is super important for her."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith played one season together at LSU. They made it to the Elite Eight before they were beaten by Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More