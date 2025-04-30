Angel Reese shocked as Unrivaled coach Nola Henry picks her to fight a gorilla in viral trend: "Are you crazy?"

Angel Reese's Unrivaled coach, Nola Henry, was confident enough to send the WNBA star to fight the gorilla. After coaching the Chicago Sky forward to a title win in the inaugural season of Unrivalled, it seems like Henry has immense confidence in the young star's skills.
Answering the viral challenge to name her candidate to fight the gorilla, Henry, who now works as the Dallas Wings assistant coach, named Wings Center Teaira McCowan, Atlanta Dream Brittney Griner and Angel Reese.
"Is BG included? Big T, Angel. Yeah, I got my money on the players," she said as she exited the door.
Despite the flattery, Reese wasn't having any of it and quickly responded to the video on X/Twitter.
"are you crazy? i wouldn’t dare get out there with a gorilla… like are you cool??? @777NRH," Reese wrote.
Angel Reese says she is taking a big sister role with rookie Hailey Van Lith
Hailey Van Lith will reunite with her former LSU teammate Angel Reese in Chicago. The Sky selected Van Lith 11th overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft. With a friend in Reese already on the roster, Van Lith should find the transition a bit easier.
After the Chicago Sky held their first training camp on Sunday, Reese appeared very pleased and excited for the next season. When the question of Hailey Van Lith came up, Reese was very open about what Lith would go through in her rookie season.
"I'm not a vet yet. Just staying poised," Angel Reese said. "I mean, I know a lot of pressure is probably on her from the outside. You know, I know how it is just being the big name, coming to town, expected to do big things."
However, she said that she was there for her teammate and would be her big sister while she cruised through the rookie season.
"And I was just telling her, like, 'Stay calm, stay poised.' Me and Hailey have a great relationship. I love her," Reese said. "And just being able to be here for her in this moment, because last year was tough for me, because I didn't have a lot of vets. So, just being that big sister, I guess, kind of to her this year is super important for her."
Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith played one season together at LSU. They made it to the Elite Eight before they were beaten by Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes.