Angel Reese catches flak from comedian over layup comparison in front of Carmelo Anthony

Angel Reese caught flak from comedian Katt Williams in front of NBA icon Carmelo Anthony. On Thursday, Williams appeared as a guest on Melo's "7 PM in Brooklyn" podcast, where he discussed his career, his plans and revealed some stories from his past.

However, during one segment, the comedian was talking about his experience in playing basketball and while doing it, he dissed Angel Reese.

"In basketball, I am 5'5. So, there is a whole realm of basketball I can't experience. I don't have any above the rim experience," Williams said. "On the other hand, I am not Angel Reese, I am 99 percent on my layups because I can't afford to miss my layups. My layup is my dunk."

As soon as Williams referenced the Chicago Sky star in his analogy, the whole podcast panel, including Anthony, broke into laughter. However, they did not comment or elaborate on the comedian's diss aimed at the Sky forward.

Angel Reese is having a good individual run this season, despite her team's struggles. However, she has earned a reputation for having one of the worst offensive abilities in the entire league.

She is averaging 13.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game on 42.4 percent shooting and a measly 23.5 percent shooting from the 3-point range. However, the trolls and jokes have overshadowed the growth the Sky star has had this season.

Her shooting splits have seen improvement compared to her rookie season. Last season, Reese shot a mere 39.1 percent and just 18.8 percent from downtown. She has made steady progress on the most notable weakness in her game. If the trend continues, her performances could soon quiet the critics.

Angel Reese once advised Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, to make people sign NDAs

Angel Reese once warned Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, about girls in college. Later, she suggested that he make people sign non-disclosure agreements before getting involved with them.

On Nov. 1, 2024, Anthony appeared as a guest on Reese's "Unapologetically Angel" podcast, where he discussed his college decision and more. During one segment, the Sky star and Kiyan discussed campus life and dating in college.

Reese took the stance of a big sister and advised the NBA icon's son to be wary of females in his surroundings.

"You can't be having anybody over there," Reese said (Timestamp: 26:42). "You need to tell them girls to drop that phone at the door. You have to make people sign an NDA."

After receiving the advice, Kiyan revealed that his mother, La La Anthony, had also shared similar advice with him.

