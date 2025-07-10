“Big tune”: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha Curry showers La La Anthony with love over wholesome summer outing with son Kiyan

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, expressed her love for La La Anthony's outing with her son Kiyan Anthony. On Wednesday, La La shared a few pictures and a video in a post on her Instagram account.

The post was a recollection of the reality TV star's summer, as she mentioned in the caption.

"A little bit of Summer 🛥️☀️🍦."

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, reacted to the post in a comment with a heart eye emoji.

"Big tuuuuuuuneeeee 😍" Ayesha commented.

Ayesha Curry comments on La La Anthony's IG post. (Credits: @lala/Instagram)

The first picture on the post featured a snap of Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony, sitting on a yacht with her legs crossed. She made a peace sign with her hands while her son, Kiyan Anthony, sat beside her with a wide grin on his face.

The second slide on the post featured a picture of La La sitting by herself on the yacht's deck. She wore white leggings over a white top with a headband featuring two American flags. The third slide the post featured a self-motivation quote, while the fourth slide featured a snap of her standing on the beach.

In the fifth slide, La La shared her excitement about an ice cream truck accepting Apple Pay. Lastly, the video featured on the post contained a selfie video of Carmelo Anthony's ex showing off her beach outfit.

Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony express pride in their son Kiyan Anthony's all-black look

On Monday, Kiyan Anthony showed off his fashion style in an Instagram post. The Syracuse freshman shared a few pictures of himself in all-black clothing. Kiyan's parents, Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony, expressed their pride in their son in their comments.

"Last nights uniform," Kiyan captioned.

While Melo worded his thoughts, La La kept her reaction simple with only fire emojis in her comment.

"YESSIR!! Do it right or don’t do it at all 🫡," Melo wrote.

Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony comment on their son Kiyan Anthony's IG post. (Credits: @kiyananthony/Instagram)

In the pictures, Kiyan wore a black varsity jacket over a black undershirt with shiny trousers at the bottom. He topped off his look with a designer handbag, pitch black-sunglasses, and black boots.

Last year in November, Kiyan Anthony committed to Syracuse and decided to follow in his father's footsteps. Carmelo Anthony also went to Syracuse and left a legacy. Melo led Syracuse to a national championship win in 2003, the program's only national title to date.

