Angel Reese declares her mom the ‘hottest in the world’ in stunning Mother’s Day tribute

Angel Reese paid tribute to her mother on Mother's Day. On Sunday, the Chicago Sky star shared a collage featuring pictures of her mother from different spheres of her life on her Instagram story.

She expressed her loving thoughts in the story's caption and accompanied her words with many emojis to encapsulate her feelings.

"Happy Mother's Day to the Hottest Momma in the world! Love you to infinity! Everything is for you!"

Angel Reese pays a loving Mother's Day tribute to her mom on her IG story. (Credits: @angelreese5/Instagram)

Angel Reese's mother, Angel Webb Reese, has played a big part in shaping her daughter's career. She was a basketball player herself who played for the University of Maryland during her days as a college athlete. After that, she played professional basketball in Luxembourg.

In an interview with Just Women's Sports, the Chicago Sky star credited her mother as the inspiration behind her decision to pursue a professional basketball career.

"I used to go to my mom’s games when I was younger,” she told Just Women’s Sports. “She used to play in a little league, and I used to always go watch her games on Sundays. That was something that was always inspiring to me."

Reese's mother has also been there for her daughter in every step of her career. She has actively advocated for her daughter, defending her from trolls and negativity on the internet.

Angel Reese shares the behind-the-scenes story of retiring her mother

In January, Angel Reese gave her mother, Angel Webb Reese, the ultimate surprise birthday gift—paying off her mortgage so she could retire. The Sky star's mother was stunned and teared up at her daughter's heartfelt gesture. Reese announced the surprise to her mother on the Jan. 31 episode of her podcast "Unapologetically Angel."

Two months later, the Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year appeared on Uninterrupted's "C-Suite Ballers" show, where she revealed the behind-the-scenes situation of retiring her mother.

"I wanna retire my mom in January, and I was like no perfect time than her birthday," Reese said (Time stamp: 1:11:30). "So, I called my financial advisor, and I was like, 'let's retire my mom,' and he was like, 'alright, let's get her tax information."

"I already got it, and literally like two hours before, he was like, 'alright done.' So that's when I announced it on my podcast and she was like crying because she was so happy."

During the same episode, Reese informs her mother that she is buying a house in Chicago and asks her to live with her anytime she wants.

