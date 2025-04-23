Angel Reese can't hide her excitement over reunion with 'girlies' ahead of Sky's training camp

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese shared her excitement ahead of the start of the training camp on Sunday. On Tuesday, Reese posted a selfie on her Instagram story with the caption:

"T-minus 5 days until training camp. Can't wait to get back to Chicagooooo with the girliessss," Reese wrote.

Angel Reese's Instagram story (Credits: IG/@angelrees5)

WNBA training camps will start on Sunday, three weeks before the Sky opens their 2025 season on May 17 against Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

In another Instagram story on Tuesday, Reese shared a clip of her training with Iren Rainey, an NBA and WNBA player development specialist.

Angel Reese shows her off-season workout (Credits: IG/@angelrees5)

The 22-year-old has been training with Rainey this offseason. Reese missed the final weekend of the inaugural season of Unrivaled due to a hand injury she suffered in the final regular-season game of Rose BC on March 10. In her public appearances following the setback, Reese was seen with a hand brace.

However, several posts from Rainey in recent weeks have indicated that Reese is training without restrictions and will fully participate in Chicago's training camp.

Reese will enter her second season in the pros. As a rookie, she averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals on 39.1% shooting in 32.5 minutes per game. She was a runner-up to Clark for the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Angel Reese looks forward to teaming up with Hailey Van Lith in the WNBA

Angel Reese expressed her excitement as the Chicago Sky selected her former LSU teammate Hailey Van Lith with the 11th pick of the 2025 WNBA draft.

"We ain’t do it right the first time. Let’s run it backkkkk🫣," Reese tweeted on April 14.

Reese and Van Lith teamed up for a season with the LSU Tigers. Van Lith transferred to the Tigers following LSU's NCAA championship run in 2023. However, the team was defeated 94-87 in the 2024 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight by the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes.

Reese then declared for the 2024 WNBA draft, while Van Lith transferred to the TCU Horned Frogs for her final collegiate season. The unfinished business with Van Lith is an extra motivation for Reese in the upcoming WNBA season.

