Angel Reese hyped up by $340,000,000 tennis superstar's surprise cameo in Kendrick Lamar's '10/10' Super Bowl halftime performance

Angel Reese gave Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime performance a “10/10” rating, especially hyped by a surprise cameo from tennis legend Serena Williams during Lamar’s performance of “Not Like Us.”

As Lamar performed his viral Drake diss track, Williams took center stage, showing off her dance moves in front of thousands of fans at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

After the show, Reese made it clear she was all-in on the performance, giving it a perfect score — especially with a $340 million tennis icon (per Forbes) making an appearance.

“10/10. plus serena. chefs kiss,” Reese tweeted.

Lamar’s setlist for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show included 10 songs, featuring guest appearances from actor Samuel L. Jackson and singer SZA.

Here’s the full tracklist in order:

"Squabble Up"

"Humble"

"DNA"

"Euphoria"

"Man at the Garden"

"Peakaboo"

"Luther" feat. SZA

"All the Stars" feat. SZA

"Not Like Us"

"TV Off"

Angel Reese reacts to Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade at Super Bowl

While walking the Super Bowl party red carpet, Angel Reese was interviewed by Billboard and asked about one of the biggest shockwaves in the NBA — the blockbuster Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade.

"Uh, that been shocking," Reese said.

"But the WNBA, let's talk the WNBA, we had some (trades). We're checking over too."

Reese’s Chicago Sky have been one of the most active teams this offseason, making major moves on both the coaching staff and roster.

The Sky parted ways with Teresa Weatherspoon after one season and hired Tyler Marsh as their new head coach.

The Sky re-signed Michaela Onyenwere and made big additions, including bringing back franchise legend Courtney Vandersloot, signing Kia Nurse and trading for Rebecca Allen from the Connecticut Sun.

On the departure side, Chicago saw some key players move on: Diamond DeShields left in free agency; Lindsay Allen and Nikolina Milic were traded to Connecticut; and Dana Evans was dealt to the Las Vegas Aces.

Across the league, blockbuster moves have shaken up the WNBA: Kelsey Plum left the Aces for the LA Sparks; Jewell Loyd joined A’ja Wilson in Las Vegas; and the Connecticut Sun tore down its roster.

