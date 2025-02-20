"Angel Reese isn't on the same level as CC": Fans up in arms over podcaster's remark on Caitlin Clark's impact on WNBA

WNBA podcaster Alicia Jay shared her candid thoughts on Caitlin Clark’s impact on the league. While she acknowledged Clark's role in increasing the WNBA’s popularity, Jay emphasized that the reigning Rookie of the Year isn’t solely responsible for driving revenue and attracting attention to the league.

The WNBA commentator firmly stated that credit should be shared among the entire 2024 rookie class including Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and others rather than solely attributing it to Clark.

"She's (Clark) not the only player that brought in revenue," Jay said on CBS Sports' We Need to Talk podcast. "She's not the only player, who's bringing in eyes.

She's brought in a lot. Her impact is great, but you could say the same thing for the entire rookie class that came in last year and other players as well that are existing that are bringing in so many eyes to this league."

WNBA fans quickly reacted after Jay’s statement, sparking widespread discussion. Many shared candid opinions, with several netizens arguing that Angel Reese is not on the same level as Caitlin Clark.

"Tbh , CC is the reason that I became interested in the WNBA. Nothing against angel reese but she isn't on the same level as CC nor does she bring the same excitement. The YouTube algorithm works in mysterious ways and my introduction to the CC effect was in a YouTube short of her hitting the game winning shot against Indiana. Have been a fan ever since then," a fan commented.

"I just watch your video and was on point...ppl not gonna like it...if Caitlin didn't exist none of this big explosion would've happened in the WNBA," commented another fan.

"I dont disagree with this but the video is ridiculous. I know she said that Clark brought in a lot but there’s no way the W would have gotten the enormous spike without Clark and the conversation like this needs to stop," a fan wrote.

"Without CC ratings would be disastrous. Angel would have been released for not making layups. Kate still very popular and talented without CC. On the flipside, a lot of the rookie should’ve been in the rookie of the year conversation before Reese who was only a contention because of fake rivalry," wrote another fan.

"I'll stand on this. Many Angel Reese fans are just Caitlin haters that needed someone else to latch onto. Ain't no way her game gets people excited to watch. That's not a thing," a fan said.

"If Reese was such hot stuff in college, how was she the 7th pick in the draft? Even the Sky didn’t take her at pick 3, and LA skipped her twice," shade another fan.

Alicia Jay responded to a remark from Caitlin Clark's agent

WNBA podcaster Alicia Jay’s comments came in response to a bold statement made by Caitlin Clark’s agent, Erin Kane. In a recent interview with ESPN, Excel Sports Management’s Kane asserted that the league will never be able to compensate Clark in a way that truly reflects her value.

"Will Caitlin Clark ever be paid by the WNBA what she's really worth to that league? I don't think that's possible," Kane said.

Regarding Caitlin Clark’s contract, the star point guard is currently on a rookie deal with the Indiana Fever. After being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, she signed a four-year contract worth $338,056.

