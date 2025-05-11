Angel Reese pinpoints major factors behind Chicago Sky’s new-look that could spell trouble for rivals

Angel Reese had an excellent rookie year personally. However, it was a disappointing season for her team as the Chicago Sky failed to enter the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Reese, who had won the NCAA title just a year ago, was left with disappointment in her rookie season and she expects it to change this year.

They picked good pieces in the 2025 WNBA draft and added some valuable pieces to the roster. Balanced with young legs and a veteran presence, Reese expects Sky to be elevated among top teams in the league.

In an interview with AP published on Friday, Angel Reese said the Sky had the right pieces to pose a threat to the opponents.

"I think we have the right pieces this year," Reese said. "We have the great veteran leadership. We have coaches that just built a culture from the beginning and built the standards, so I'm excited."

Reese also added that she didn't want to get accustomed to losing and take those losses easily. The Sky has played three preseason games so far and won two of them. Resse and Co. lost the second of the back-to-back games against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday.

Angel Reese scored 10 points on 25.0% shooting from the field, converting only two of her eight shots. She also had four rebounds and six assists.

Chicago Sky GM gets honest about Angel Reese trying to build brand outside basketball court

Angel Reese continues to build her brand outside the basketball court. From collaborating with fashion and food brands to attending high-profile events like the Met Gala and hosting her own podcast, Reese's off-court profile is as good as it gets.

However, basketball remains the primary focus of the Sky star. During the offseason, she was part of the Inaugural Unrivaled basketball which was followed by rigorous workouts with her skill coach.

One of the many people trusting Reese to take care of the business on the basketball court is Chicago Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca. In a conversation with ESPN, Pagliocca got honest about Reese's quest to build a brand outside of basketball and balance her professional obligations.

"She wants to compete, she wants to win, she's somebody that puts that above everything else," Pagliocca said. "With all the time that she puts into building her brand and flying all over the world, she still has proven to us time and time again she puts basketball first."

"Only a competitive player is going to have all these things in her life that are so special but still want to be the greatest player she can be."

Angel Reese has worked with veteran players and WNBA legend Lisa Leslie to improve her game this season. In her crucial sophomore season, the Sky will expect something bigger from Chi-Town Barbie.

