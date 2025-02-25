Angel Reese reacts in 1-word to Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya Wade gracing Seventeen Magazine cover

Angel Reese reacted to Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya Wade appearing on the cover of the latest issue of Seventeen Magazine. The 17-year-old daughter of the Heat legend publicly shared her gender identity at age 12. Given the current discussions on transgender topics, Zaya's appearance on the cover carries significant meaning.

Brooklyn White-Grier, the New York Post writer made a post on X, formely known as Twitter, revealing that Zaya had graced the cover of the magazine. Reese reposted the post with 1-word reaction.

"EXACTLY! 😍," Reese wrote.

Angel Reese and Zaya's father, Dwyane Wade, share a great, supportive relationship. He was one of the first to appear on Reese's "Unapologetically Angel" podcast. Wade is also a minority owner in the Chicago Sky, a position he took on in 2023.

As for Zaya Wade, she has not only fought the narratives surrounding trans people, but also initiated efforts to educate parents of trans individuals and provide platform for LGBTQIA+ youth to speak their minds and share their stories.

Zaya has also used her fame and platform to raise awareness in her community. Last year, she was awarded with the 2024 Out100 Groundbreaker award for her contribution.

Dwyane Wade once gave an honest answer to criticism of Angel Reese's offense

Angel Reese dominated rebounding from day one in the WNBA. While the Chicago Sky star had her struggles on the offensive end, she showed no signs of slowing down in crashing the boards. The noise around Reese's struggles on offense was bigger than her elite presence on the glass and Dwyane Wade had the perfect explanation for that.

In October last year, Wade said on Reese's podcast that the reason why there was noise around her offense was because she was already very good at rebounding.

"When a player comes in from college or anywhere you want them to at least have a strength in something," Wade said. "Yours happens to be so strong, it allows people to start commenting on things you can’t do… That’s the world that we all live on. They’re gonna talk about what they can’t do." [6:44]

Playing in the Unrivaled league seems to have done wonders for Angel Reese. While in Miami playing alongside veterans, Reese has shown a hunger to be better. She has even trained with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, who promised to help fix Reese's layups.

The lessons seem to be working for Angel Reese. In the last three games, she is shooting over 50.0% from the field. Moreover, the Sky star's layup style on the glass has changed. She is releasing high on the glass compared to a low release she did earlier.

