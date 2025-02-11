Angel Reese reacts in 4 words to Latto promoting Sky star's McDonald's special meal on IG

Angel Reese's McDonald's special meal ad has gained much more popularity since it was aired during Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. Apart from fellow hoopers Breanna Stewart and Lisa Leslie, rapper Latto also featured in the video.

While Reese and Stewart were going against each other in the video, Latto appeared sitting on the basketball ring with her "Double QPC." She also called Reese the "Double Double Queen."

On Monday, Latto made an Instagram story post, promoting Reese's special meal.

"Me x the @angelreese5 special @mcdonalds 🤩🤩," Latto wrote in the caption.

Reese reposted the rapper's post on her IG story with some lovely words for her.

"Big Mama so pretty 😍," Reese wrote in the caption.

Latto and Angel Reese have developed a special relationship in the last few years. On May 15, when Angel Reese made her WNBA debut against the Dallas Wings, Latto attended the game to cheer on the Sky star.

The former LSU star has also made her appearance in Latto's music video in the past. Reese made a cameo in the music video of the rapper's song "Put it On Da Floor."

Lisa Leslie and other impressed by McDonald's ad featuring Angel Reese

McDonald's released its latest ad featuring WNBA stars Angel Reese, Breanna Stewart WNBA legend Lisa Leslie and others. The fast food company's advertisement was aired during a Super Bowl LIX commercial break.

The ad was for the Angel Reese Special meal, which the fast food outlet recently added to its menu. The video showed athletes competing for the bag of Reese's special. McD's special ad received comments from some big names in basketball, including Leslie's big message for Reese.

ESPN's sports analysts Monica McNutt and LaChina Robinson commented on the post with fire emojis.

"This is 🔥🔥🔥," McNutt wrote.

"Amazing🤩," Robinson commented.

The Chicago Sky Instagram team also commented on the post and hyped up their franchise star.

"GO BARBIEEEE."

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, also joined in to hype up Reese and the other featured stars in the video.

"Need this special," Griner wrote.

Lisa Leslie, who starred alongside Reese in the video, had some special words for the Sky star. She called Reese a "Double double queen."

I’m so proud of you @angelreese5 Double double queen🔥🔥🔥🔥

American track and field athlete Masai Russell, the 100-m hurdles gold medalist at the Paris Olympics, also offered encouraging words.

"This ateeee," Russell wrote.

This is the first time a female athlete has had a McDonald's meal special.

