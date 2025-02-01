"Nothing screams healthy like a Mc Reese" — Netizens give mixed reaction to McDonald’s announcing ‘The Angel Reese Special’ meal

Chicago Sky basketball player and NCAA champion, Angel Reese, has become the first female athlete to headline a McDonald's signature meal, but the announcement has divided social media. Reflecting on her lifelong connection to the fast-food brand, Reese discussed how it had been a big part of her life since childhood. According to McDonald's official website, she stated:

“McDonald’s has always been a big part of my life, from grabbing a McChicken as a kid to being named a McDonald’s All American in 2020,” she said.

While many fans applauded the milestone, some questioned the partnership’s alignment with health-conscious messaging. One person took to X and sarcastically remarked:

“Nothing screams healthy like a Mc Reese."

Some questioned the collaboration’s timing, and argued that the meal contradicted Reese’s athletic image.

“Imagine being an athlete promoting McDonald’s,” one user stated.

“Athletes getting brand deals with fast food franchises will never not make me laugh. Congrats to the mogul doll though!” another said.

“Love her but I’m not eating that cr*p,” one commented.

“They just be throwing anyone’s name on a McDonald’s meal to get sales,” a user stated.

"I’d love to see athletes use their platform to promote 'healthier' options. I get the money and marketing behind this but if you’re curious how to 'eat better' here’s what I would recommend...✅Classic hamburger but double the patty for more protein and skip their bun pending your carb needs ✅Apple slices ✅Yogurt cup ✅Oatmeal (pending carb needs) ✅ Coffee or H20," one shared.

However, many celebrated Reese’s visibility and congratulated her.

“Congratulations!!! Angel Reese! ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote one user.

"Looks like McDonald’s is serving up some heavenly vibes with 'The Angel Reese Special'! Can’t wait to see if it tastes as good as it looks!" another stated.

"Face of the league, impressive," another commented.

The official Instagram page of McDonald's posted about the collab, garnering numerous replies as users discussed its implications. Several accounts tagged Reese directly on Instagram and congratulated her. Others linked the partnership to broader cultural moments, suggesting Reese could lead a female-led Space Jam reboot.

Netizens comment on the Reese x McDonald's collab (Image via Instagram/@mcdonalds)

Reese has not yet publicly addressed the negative responses.

The Angel Reese Special: Details explored

The Angel Reese Special (Image via McDonald’s)

McDonald’s announced the Angel Reese Special on January 30, 2025, highlighting Reese’s ties to the brand. The meal features a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, and a new Bold BBQ sauce, which the company described as a blend of “sweet, savory, and a touch of spice” in a press release. Prices will vary by location, with no national fixed cost disclosed.

Reese, who was awarded McDonald’s All-American honors in 2020, described the partnership "a dream come true". According to McDonald's official website, the player stated:

"It’s really a dream come true to be the first-ever female athlete to have my own meal and be a part of McDonald’s amazing basketball legacy."

Angel Reese, who plays under Chicago City since 2024, and Rose BC since 2025, discussed how she hoped her collaboration inspired up-and-coming athletes around the globe.

"I hope the Angel Reese Special inspires young athletes everywhere to never give up on pursuing their dreams," she said.

Jennifer “JJ” Healan, McDonald’s VP of Marketing, noted the collaboration reinforced the brand’s “connection to basketball fans.” The meal will be available for a limited time starting February 10, 2025.

