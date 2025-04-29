Angel Reese reacts to lighting up courtside with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife McKenzie at Magic vs Celtics playoff game

Angel Reese and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife, McKenzie, made their presence known at the playoff game between the Orlando Magic and the Boston Celtics. Both Caldwell-Pope's wife and Reese made several posts on their social media from Game 3 of the first-round playoffs between Eastern Conference teams.

McKenzie Caldwell-Pope posted pictures from the games on her Instagram handle. She wore a Magic jersey with a pair of jeans. Most of the pictures had her posing with her sons.

A video in the post also showed McKenzie and Angel Reese candidly walking on the court, while the former handled the camera.

"We don’t believe in luck, we believe in magic 💙 #game3," McKenzie wrote in the caption.

McKenzie's post was flooded with comments from her close friends and Magic fans. Angel Reese also dropped her reaction in the comment section.

"Magic ladies night out!!! 😍," Reese commented.

Reese wore an oversized T-shirt for the special outing. She also reposted the video on her Instagram story.

The ladies' presence certainly worked for the Orlando Magic. After going 0-2 in the first two games, the Magic team defeated the defending champions by 95-93. However, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope personally had an off night in Game 3. He ended the game without scoring a point in 31 minutes.

The Celtics have since turned the tie in their favor, leading 3-1 after a 107-98 win in Game 4.

Angel Reese shares her excitement for her sophomore year with the Sky

Angel Reese had a historic rookie season with the Chicago Sky last year. After a long offseason break and her stint at the Unrivaled, the Chi-Town Barbie is excited to start her sophomore year in the WNBA.

The WNBA teams started their training camp on Sunday, April 27. The Sky star posted a message on her social media, sharing her excitement for the start of the camp with her teammates.

"Year 2… Day 1 Let’s do it!" she wrote in a post in X/Twitter.

The Chicago Sky made changes to their roster and the coaching staff for the upcoming season. The team did not extend a qualifying offer to Chennedy Carter, who led the team in points per game. However, they tried to address the offense by acquiring Ariel Atkins from the Washington Mystics during the offseason.

In the 2025 WNBA draft, the Sky also acquired Reese's former LSU teammate Hailey Van Lith at 11th overall. Lith is expected to be a big presence on the offensive end.

Moreover, they also replaced Teresa Weatherspoon with Tyler Marsh as the head coach for the 2025 season.

