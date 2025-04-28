Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife McKenzie drools over Magic star's camouflage drip

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has accomplished a lot of things on and off the court that has made his family proud. The Orlando Magic star is a family man, a father of five children and a loving husband to McKenzie Caldwell-Pope.
Well, it seems the 32-year-old NBA star's wife is very appreciative of her man's charm and can't seem to get over it. On Sunday, April 27, she reposted a picture on her Instagram stories, originally uploaded by the Magic's social media.
The Instagram post showed KCP arriving for Game 4 in a stylish off-white outfit. The pic was seemingly taken when the Magic star was getting out of his Rolls Royce in a camo jacket and a pair of matching shorts.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife was pretty much drooling over her husband's killer look.
"Father of my kidsss😍," McKenzie wrote in the caption of her Instagram stories.
Caldwell-Pope and McKenzie have five children together. They have three sons, Kenzo, Kentavious Jr. and Kendrix; and a daughter, Kendall. They haven't revealed much about their fifth baby, who was born less than a year ago.
KCP has been very open about having a big family. Earlier this year, when his former LA Lakers teammate Kyle Kuzma asked about him having back-to-back kids every year, Caldwell-Pope said that he wanted his children to have each other because he grew up without siblings.
McKenzie flirts with husband Kentavious Caldwell-Pope while getting cozy on the dance floor
KCP and McKenzie share a deep love for each other, but they can also be playful.
In February, earlier this year, KCP was back in Denver to play against his former championship team. The Magic star took his wife to a nightclub after the game and it would be safe to say that the couple seemed very smitten with each other.
McKenzie posted a video of her and KCP getting into a very passionate husband-wife dance under the blue light of the club. It was hard to ignore KCP's attraction towards his wife. McKenzie had a perfect reaction to the video.
"5 kids in and I will give you 10. I love you baby 🤍," McKenzie wrote in the caption.
KCP met his wife over a decade ago in 2013. They got married three years later, on June 11, 2016.
