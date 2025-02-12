Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife McKenzie drops 2-word reaction to Coach Prime's daughter 'embracing new beginning' with son

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife McKenzie Pope reacted to Coach Prime's' daughter Deiondra Sanders' social media post. On Wednesday, Feb 12, Deiondra posted a series of pictures with her son Snow, embracing a new beginning.

"Embracing new beginnings and unconditional love. ❄️✨ Snow is a reminder that motherhood comes in many forms—full of care, commitment, and endless growth. 🤍 I love you Snow. The one that changed my life forever," wrote Sanders.

Pope's wife McKenzie joined others, showering the mother-son duo with love in the comment section.

"Hey Handsome 😍😍😍," McKenzie wrote.

[Credit: IG/@deiondrasanders]

McKenzie is certainly among people who would be able to relate with Deiondra Sanders. She has a big family with her husband Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, with four children and a fifth on the way.

"Motherhood can be fabulous and stylish just as any other walk of life," she said on her website.

McKenzie Pope also uses her social media influence to inspire other mothers to be at their best while experiencing motherhood.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife McKenzie flirts with husband with expanding family proposal

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his wife McKenzie Pope have been married for over eight years now, but the Magic star still can't get enough of his wife. The recent post by McKenzie is a testament to the fact that the two-time NBA champion remains utterly smitten by the mother of his children.

Last Thursday, on Feb. 07, Pope played his first game against his old team, the Denver Nuggets, at the Ball Arena. The Nuggets gave a warm welcome to their former player with a dedicated mixtape that was played before the game in his welcome.

After the game, Pope and his wife hit the nightclub. In McKenzie's video posted on her Instagram story, Pope was all over his wife while they danced together. The Magic star's wife had a perfect caption for their all-loved-up dance video at the nightclub.

"5 kids in and I will give you 10. I love you baby 🤍," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@mckenzieinthemirror]

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his wife McKenzie Pope have been married since June 2016. The couple have four children together. They have four sons Kenzo, Kentavious Jr. and Kendrix. They also have a daughter Kendall Raquel Caldwell-Pope. In December last year, the couple announced that they would soon welcome their fifth child.

McKenzie had Kenzo from her previous relationship. According to E! News, she didn't even let Pope meet her son because she was very protective of her son. However, seeing the strong bond between her son and her future husband, McKenzie becomes even more sure that the Magic star is the man for her.

