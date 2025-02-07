"5 kids in & I will give you 10": Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife McKenzie jokes about expanding family after nightclub outing

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his wife, McKenzie Caldwell-Pope, are on the same page when it comes to having a big family around them. They are already a big family of seven, with them welcoming their fifth child in December.

Since they got together in 2013, the bond between the Orlando Magic star and his wife has been growing every day. Even with five children at home, the couple have not forgotten to date and romance each other when they get time for themselves.

The Magic was in Denver for the game against his former team, the Nuggets, on Thursday. On Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's return to the city for the first time since he decided to join the Magic in free agency, he was also joined by his wife.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the game, the couple decided to have a date night in a nightclub. McKenzie posted a video of them dancing in the club and it would be safe to say that Pope was very much smitten by his wife.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Posting a video of a dance with her husband, McKenzie seems to get in the zone of having more children with the love of her life.

"5 kids in and I will give you 10. I love you baby 🤍," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@mckenzieinthemirror]

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope won his second championship with the Denver Nuggets in 2023 after being traded from Washington in 2022. He won his first championship in 2020 with LeBron James and Anthony Davis' LA Lakers.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope reveals the big reason behind having a big family around him

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and McKenzie Caldwell-Pope are proud to have a big family around them, but it hasn't been easy for the Magic star's wife. Five pregnancies, one after the other have been nothing less than a physical and mental hardship for McKenzie.

In November, KCP's former LA Lakers teammate Kyle Kuzma asked him to let his wife rest from the back-to-back pregnancies. In an episode of "The Dawg Talk Pod," the now Milwaukee Bucks player highlighted that McKenzie has given birth almost every year, recently.

"Talk about decompressing you gotta give McKenzie some decompression brother," Kuzma said. "It's every year."

However, Pope said that he has a reason for having a big family around. He said that he didn't grow up with siblings, but he wants his children to have each other when they grow up.

"We talked about it, maybe a year or two," Kentavious Caldwell-Pope replied. "But the thing is, I didn’t grow up with all my brothers and sisters. My children have each other."

It was in December that McKenzie gave birth to their fifth child. Moreover, KCP said that he told his wife that they would stop at five. Who knows, the couple loves having a big family, they might change their mind in the future and plan on expanding their family a little bit more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.