PICS: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his wife McKenzie throw dance baby shower party

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Nov 17, 2024 20:37 GMT
Inside Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his wife McKenzie throw wild dance baby shower party [Photo Credit: IG/@mckenzieinthemirror]
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his wife McKenzie throw dance baby shower party [Photo Credit: IG/@mckenzieinthemirror]

The seventh member of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's family is on their way, as his wife McKenzie is pregnant with their fifth child. Being weeks away from her due date, the Popes threw a dance baby shower party.

Not only did the parents-of-four throw some dance moves, but their friends also matched the vibe.

"And be wondering how and why lol bye," the friend wrote about McKenzie.
McKenzie dancing with her husband KCP [Credit: _irielle_]
McKenzie dancing with her husband KCP [Credit: _irielle_]

[Credit: IG/@_irielle_]
[Credit: IG/@_irielle_]
[Credit: IG/@_irielle_]
[Credit: IG/@_irielle_]
[Credit: IG/@_irielle_]
[Credit: IG/@_irielle_]
KCP dancing with wife McKenzie [Credit: IG/@_irielle_]
KCP dancing with wife McKenzie [Credit: IG/@_irielle_]

The friend also posted a group picture of McKenzie with all her friends:

"Good sis's."
McKenzie with her friends [Credit: IG/@_irielle_]
McKenzie with her friends [Credit: IG/@_irielle_]

In one of the pictures that McKenzie reposted on her IG story, she posed with her husband and four children:

"Happiest baby shower on earth."
"My family. Thank you God," McKenzie captioned the post.
KCP with children [Credit: IG/@mckenzieinthemirror]
KCP with children [Credit: IG/@mckenzieinthemirror]

In one of the pictures that a friend posted, the couple was being drawn by an artist.

[Credit: IG/@mckenzieinthemirror]
[Credit: IG/@mckenzieinthemirror]

One of their friends posted a video of everyone dancing.

"Ain't no party like a Caldwell-Pope party," the friend wrote.
[Credit: IG/@karixmichelle]
[Credit: IG/@karixmichelle]

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his wife McKenzie Pope have three sons: Kenzo, Kentavious Jr. and Kendrix. Their daughter Kendall Raquel Caldwell-Pope was born earlier this year.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife McKenzie sends a shoutout to husband ahead of new season with Magic

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signed with the Orlando Magic this year. Ahead of his 12th season, his wife McKenzie made a shoutout post for her husband on her IG story.

She reposted a post of KCP that said:

"Year 12! We locked in! #nevergiveup."

Reposting it, McKenzie wrote a special message for her husband in the caption.

"12 years is crazy! And still so young. So proud of you baby," McKenzie posted.
McKenzie Caldwell-Pope&#039;s IG story dedicated to her husband
McKenzie Caldwell-Pope's IG story dedicated to her husband

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was drafted by the Detroit Pistons at No. 8 overall in the 2013 NBA Draft. After four seasons with the Pistons, Pope had another four years with the LA Lakers before he was traded to the Washington Wizards. He was eventually traded to the Denver Nuggets after one year where he played two seasons.

Caldwell-Pope has won two NBA titles. He won his first ring with the Lakers in 2020 and second with the Nuggets in 2023.

