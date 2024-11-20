Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife McKenzie reacts to ex-Laker's message urging a break from 'nonstop' pregnancies

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and wife McKenzie have been together for over a decade now, starting their relationship in 2013 before tying the knot in 2016. McKenzie has been a constant in Caldwell-Pope’s NBA career, seeing him be drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 2013 and win a championship in 2023 with the Denver Nuggets.

KCP and McKenzie are now awaiting their fifth child together. McKenzie recently remarked about her constant pregnancy, reposting a message from Kyle Kuzma, a former teammate of Caldwell-Pope, from the "Dawg Talk" podcast earlier this month in her Instagram story.

“Thanks @Kuz,” McKenzie wrote.

McKenzie Caldwell-Pope's IG story

The clip features KCP explaining their family plans to Kuzma after the former LA Lakers teammates touched on the topic of Caldwell-Pope's ever-growing family.

Kuzma said the pregnancies have been "nonstop."

KCP said that after McKenzie’s current pregnancy, they would take a break for a year or two before reaffirming why he likes a big family, just like what he had as a child.

“We talked about it, maybe a year or two,” KCP said. “The thing is, I didn’t grow up with all my brothers and sisters. My children have each other.”

McKenzie also commented on the IG reel on Tuesday, creating a hashtag to start a fun chit-chat with Kuzma in the comment section.

“#JusticeforMCP 😂❤️,” she said.

“I got your back😂😂😂😂,” Kuzma replied.

McKenzie and Kuzma had a chitchat in the comments section

Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope have remained friends since their 2020 NBA championship run with the Lakers. The two were shipped to the Washington Wizards in 2021 in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

While Kuzma remained with the Wizards, KCP has jumped around the league, spending two seasons with the Denver Nuggets before signing a deal with the Orlando Magic in the offseason.

KCP has been averaging 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game with the Magic, injecting the young team with a veteran presence and championship experience.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s wife McKenzie spends birthday showcasing baby bump

The podcast shoutout came during McKenzie Caldwell-Pope’s birthday, in which she showcased her baby bump in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The mother of four wore a lavish black see-through dress to show off the bump.

“Happy Birthday to me! This year I’ve been blessed with the gift of life once again. Thank you God for another year and for choosing me. Five kids is crazy! But feeling blessed through it all watching our family grow. This is 33 🖤,” she wrote.

KCP and McKenzie have three sons and one daughter. Their sons are named Kenzo, Kentavious Jr, and Kendrix, while Kendall Raquel is their lone daughter.

According to recent IG stories from McKenzie, her pregnancy is near its due date as they expect their fifth child to come around December.

Until then, KCP will remain a key role player for the Magic as they vie for another playoff run.

