  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "Angel Reese reminds us of us": Shaquille O'Neal hails WNBA superstar for being fearlessly unapologetic despite backlash

"Angel Reese reminds us of us": Shaquille O'Neal hails WNBA superstar for being fearlessly unapologetic despite backlash

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Aug 26, 2025 10:50 GMT
Chicago Sky v New York Liberty - Source: Getty
Chicago Sky v New York Liberty - Source: Getty

Shaquille O’Neal has made it clear that he stands firmly behind Angel Reese, not only for her performance but also for the way she carries herself despite all the criticism. O'Neal praised the Chicago Sky star for staying true to who she is, no matter what critics say, crediting that attitude for her success on the court.

Ad

On the Straight Game Podcast, host Ty Ellis gave O'Neal credit for defending Reese after Robert Griffin III’s harsh comments. Ellis then asked Shaq what it is about Reese’s game and personality that makes him admire her so much, to which the LA Lakers legend responded:

“Angel reminds us of us. She plays how she plays. Doesn't matter what people say, doesn't matter what people think. She plays with a certain spirit, with a certain ferocity, and I respect that about her.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Shaq also shared a story from Reese's college days when he helped her navigate through a tense moment with her coach.

“So her and her coach had a little spat and she was getting ready to go off and I had to call her and explain to her,” Shaq recollected.
“I said, 'listen, it's all part of the game. When you're the best, heavy is the head that wears the crown.' So these are things you have to go through. So I kind of talked her off her ledge, and I kind of wanted to be her mentor and just help her get through things.”
Ad

Beyond their mentor-mentee bond, Shaquille O’Neal and Reese also work together professionally. In his role as Reebok’s president of basketball, Shaq chose Reese as the first athlete to join the brand under his leadership.

She now has her own signature shoe with the company, the Angel Reese 1, which was released recently.

Shaquille O’Neal threatened to punch Robert Griffin III over Angel Reese remarks

At the start of the 2025 season, Angel Reese found herself in an unexpected feud with former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Ad

The beef began after a heated game on May 17 between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky, when Reese and Caitlin Clark had got into a physical altercation. Griffin had posted on X:

“Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark.”

That comment set off a chain of back-and-forth exchanges between Reese and Griffin, with both sides calling each other out on social media in the ensuing weeks.

Things escalated further last month when Griffin shared a photoshopped image of the NBA 2K26 cover that depicted Reese as a monkey. Shaquille O’Neal stepped in to defend Reese, making it clear that he was ready to put an end to the attacks, warning Griffin:

Ad
"RGIII, tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese, and I'm gonna punch you in your f***ing face. K. It's enough," Shaq said. "Like, I don't usually do stuff like this, but stop it, bro. You got your job. You got your podcast. :eave my Angel Reese alone.”

Since Shaq’s intervention, both parties have remained silent, bringing the beef to a halt.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications