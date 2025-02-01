Angel Reese's 1-word hypes 2x WNBA Champion joining Chicago Sky

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky welcomed a known face, Courtney Vandersloot, who returns to the team after spending the last two seasons with the New York Liberty. The veteran won the 2024 WNBA championship and is ready to help her first team in the league reach the next level and compete for something more than a playoff berth.

The team announced the move on Instagram, welcoming Vandersloot back with a short yet strong message.

"The floor general is back. Welcome home, Sloot! 🫶" they captioned the post.

Trending

Angel Reese was among the people happy with this signing. The young forward used one word to express her excitement to have a veteran and proven guard with the team.

Reese's comment

More than that, she shared the team's post on her Instagram story. This time, without any message.

Reese's story on Vandersloot signing

She wasn't the only one excited about this news. Sky's new coach Tyler Marsh also took to his Instagram story to react to the move. Marsh only added a blue and a yellow heart emoji and tagged Courtney to celebrate.

Marsh's story for Vandersloot

Courtney Vandersloot is one of the greatest players in Chicago Sky history, leading the franchise in several stats. She's the first in games played (358), minutes played (10,144), total assists (2,387), total steals (457), assists per game (6.7) and assists per game in a season (10.0) among other records in which she ranks first, second or third.

Angel Reese causes stir with comments about Sabrina Ionescu's defense

Before hyping up the Courtney Vandersloot hiring on social media, Angel Reese went viral for her comments about Sabrina Ionescu Friday night. As her Rose BC took on Ionescu's Phantom in Week 3 of the Unrivaled 2025 season, Reese was recorded on the bench yelling Ionescu couldn't guard anybody.

That remark raised plenty of eyebrows around the league, with fans going after her for the disrespect. Moreover, when Ionescu shared a cryptic message on X Saturday morning, plenty of fans thought she was referring to Reese's comments.

In the end, Ionescu went off with 32 points on 11-from-18 from the floor to lead her Phantom to the second win of the season while giving Rose the fourth loss of the campaign.

Reese played 11 minutes, scoring 13 points on 5-from-8 from the floor, but it wasn't enough to move past the New York Liberty star and Co.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback