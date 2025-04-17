Angel Reese's latest fashion statement in stunning black maxi dress impresses fans

Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese made another fashion statement on Wednesday, sharing photos of herself in a stunning maxi dress on social media. Fans took notice of it and shared their thoughts.
The incoming sophomore shared the photos and videos of her on Instagram story, which have gone viral since.
The video and photo of Angel Reese in the black dress also made their way to X (formerly Twitter), and fans shared their thoughts on it in the comments section.
"One of Angel's best looks," one fan praised the All-WNBA Rookie Team member.
"Facts," an impressed user simply put.
"Agreed! That hair color eats! And outfit. 20/10," another fan highlighted.
"🔥🔥🔥🔥," a user, meanwhile, expressed in emojis her appreciation of the outfit.
"She's always so gorgeous," a comment said.
"Angel is so fine," another chimed in.
"Speechless," a user laid down.
Reese is currently gearing up for her sophomore year in the WNBA. In her rookie campaign, the former LSU star turned in solid double-double numbers of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds on her way to being named an All-Star and earning a spot in the All-WNBA Rookie Team.
This offseason, she saw action in the newly formed Unrivaled Basketball League, helping Rose BC to the title while being named Defensive Player of the Year.
Angel Reese becomes a homeowner at the age of 22
As she continues doing her thing in basketball and fashion, Angel Reese ticked off an item on her bucket list by purchasing a home as a 22-year-old.
She shared the momentous occasion on X, sending a message to her critics who have hit her priorities in life.
Reese wrote on her post:
“They said ‘she need to cover up’ so I went cover on VOGUE. They said ‘she can’t afford her rent’ so I went & bought a house. thank yaaaa💋.”
As reported by the Chicago Tribune, Reese paid $1.27 million on April 11 for the newly built, four-bedroom, 3,600-square-foot house in southwest suburban Lemont.
The purchase came just three months after paying off her mother Angel Webb's mortgage on the latter's birthday. Reese described it as her biggest goal when she became a professional player.
Following her rookie campaign, Reese was at the center of a debate when she said that her WNBA salary of $73,439 was not enough to cover her living expenses. She said $8,000 went monthly to her rent.
With the new house, she is now assured of a steady place to return to as she goes to accomplish her various goals both on and off the court, moving forward.