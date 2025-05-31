Angel Reese's Sky in trouble as $227,657 guard appears on injury report again ahead of showdown vs Wings

The Chicago Sky are once again monitoring Hailey Van Lith's availability ahead of their rematch against the Dallas Wings on Saturday. Van Lith made her return in Thursday’s game, where the Sky secured their first win of the season, after missing two games due to an ankle injury.

However, the rookie guard, who is on a three-year, $227,657 contract, is still not fully recovered as she has been listed on the injury report once again. The nagging ankle issue has plagued the 5-foot-9 guard since the start of the 2025 WNBA season, already sidelining her for two of the team’s first five games.

In her return against the Wings, the former LSU star came off the bench and contributed in limited minutes. She logged 7:42 of playing time, registering two points, one rebound and one steal. While she struggled from the field, making just one of her four shot attempts, Van Lith posted a +6 plus/minus, making a subtle but positive impact during her stint.

Hailey Van Lith is expected to play a crucial role for the Sky, especially as the backup point guard behind veteran Courtney Vandersloot. With the team's offense and shot creation lacking fluidity so far this season, Van Lith will be counted on to shoulder a significant portion of that responsibility and help stabilize both areas moving forward.

At the moment, the Sky’s primary concern is Van Lith’s health. The team needs their rookie guard to return to full fitness to build rhythm and chemistry with the rest of the roster. Both the organization and her teammates are hopeful that it’s only a matter of time before Van Lith’s name is permanently off the injury report.

Where to watch Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings?

The Chicago Sky are set to battle against the Dallas Wings on Saturday, May 31, at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Time (5 p.m. Pacific).

Fans can catch the action live on KFAA, The U, and WCIU. Additionally, the game will be available for streaming on WNBA League Pass and FuboTV, though viewers should be aware that regional blackouts may apply.

