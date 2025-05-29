Is Hailey Van Lith playing tonight against Wings? Latest update on Angel Reese's Sky teammate amid injury woes (May 29)

Hailey Van Lith remains uncertain to take the court for the Chicago Sky in their high-profile WNBA regular-season matchup against the Dallas Wings on Thursday. The rookie guard is listed as questionable on the team's injury report as she continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Ad

The No. 11 overall pick has missed the last two games due to the same issue. However, there are encouraging signs that a return may be on the horizon. Prior to being ruled out, the 5-foot-9 guard was seen getting shots up and working with trainers during team shootarounds.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With the Sky off to a rough start this season, the team is in urgent need of a turnaround and every bit of reinforcement counts. Angel Reese and her squad could greatly benefit from Van Lith’s offensive spark off the bench as they aim to snap their four-game losing streak and notch their first win of the campaign against the Wings.

Hailey Van Lith is Chicago Sky's backup point guard

When the Chicago Sky brought in veteran Courtney Vandersloot during the offseason, it was evident she would take over as the team's starting point guard. Head coach Tyler Marsh recently discussed Hailey Van Lith's role behind Vandersloot, highlighting how the rookie is embracing the chance to learn the nuances of the position from the seasoned floor general.

Ad

"There are pluses and minuses to both, but I think for her, the opportunity to learn and to gain that experience and that knowledge from a Hall of Famer, it's something that you can't really put a price on, put into words," Marsh said on Van Lith playing behind Vandersloot.

"And so, to Hailey's credit, she's soaked in every amount of experience and opportunity, and knowledge from Courtney. And Courtney is being a willing participant in sharing that along with Hailey."

Ad

Expand Tweet

In her most recent appearance for the Sky on May 22 against the New York Liberty, Van Lith demonstrated her playmaking potential. The rookie dished out six assists in just 15:23 minutes, showcasing the skill set needed to thrive as a floor general.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More