Angel Reese sparks controversy by allegedly resharing video mocking ‘white girl’ Caitlin Clark

The racism issues surrounding Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark continue to reverberate. Following the Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever showdown on Saturday, the WNBA announced its investigation into the reported racial abuse thrown at Reese from Fever fans. Like the league, Clark’s team is also looking into the matter.
The Chi Barbie added a layer to the controversy after allegedly reposting a TikTok video that has only added fuel to the fire. The caption on the post mocked Clark, calling her the “white girl running from the fade.” Further screenshots suggest that the post is still visible via Reese's profile.
The racism accusations returned following the dustup between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark on Saturday. Reese pushed Natasha Howard in one play in the third quarter, allowing the Sky forward to grab the rebound. When the referee did not call a foul, Clark hacked her rival, who flailed her arms before falling to the floor.
Reese got up and angrily tried to go after Clark, who walked away from the scene. The incident prompted reactions, including one from former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin, who accused Reese of hating the Fever superstar. Ryan Clark, another former NFL player, responded to Griffin, which paved the way for a trade of racist-filled accusations.
Angel Reese’s alleged TikTok post seemed to prove Robert Griffin right. Caitlin Clark supporters are already up in arms following the mocking of their favorite basketball player.
Caitlin Clark and Fever players support WNBA's plan to investigate alleged racial slurs thrown at Angel Reese
On Monday, Indiana Fever players were asked to comment about the WNBA and their team’s probe into alleged racial abuse toward Angel Reese. Caitlin Clark, facing a circle of reporters, expressed her stance regarding the investigation.
“There’s no place for that in our game, there’s no place for that in society. We want every person that comes into our arena, whether player, whether fan, to have a great experience.”
The Fever guard has always made her point clear about removing racism from the game and society. She has always praised the Black players who paved the way for her in women’s basketball.
Clark continues to take an unequivocal stance about harassment and racial abuse, regardless of who is on the receiving end of it.