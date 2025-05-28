Angel Reese invested $1.275 million into a luxury mansion in Chicago while earning only $74,000 from her WNBA salary. On Monday, Top Closings, a real estate page on Instagram, reported on the Chicago Sky star's new property.

According to Spotrac, Angel Reese has a $324,383 contract with the Sky and is set to earn a $74,909 salary this season. The Sky sophomore cannot afford the house she bought by depending only on her salary. However, Reese is among the most popular players in WNBA and has some of the most lucrative endorsement deals in the entire league.

Reese is a brand ambassador of sportswear giant Reebok and has a signature sneaker and apparel line with the brand. She is also the brand ambassador of Beats by Dr.Dre and cereal brand Reese's.

Endorsements contribute to a major portion of the Sky star's earnings and are responsible for her big purchasing power. However, a player's popularity and marketability are the real factors that attract a sponsorship or endorsement deal.

Angel Reese has been fortunate in that department as she has over 4.9 million followers on Instagram and also runs a podcast on YouTube with over 141,000 subscribers. According to Top Closings, Reese's new home is located in a picturesque area featuring a lush lawn, three-car garage, spacious backyard deck, a modern, stylish interior and a chef’s kitchen.

Angel Reese once invited her mother to stay at her house after she had retired

Angel Reese played the ideal daughter when she retired her mother, Angel Webb-Reese, by paying off her mortgage and breaking the news to her on her birthday. This happened on the Jan. 31 episode of the "Unapologetically Angel" podcast.

Reese asked a crew member to bring out a cake for her mother's birthday celebration, and before informing her that she had paid her mortgage. Her mother was thrilled with the news and almost dropped the cake piece on the ground. The 6-foot-3 forward also mentioned that she would buy a house in Chicago and invited her to come and stay with her anytime she wanted.

"When I am going to Chicago this year, actually, I am getting the house," Reese said. "You can come stay with me whenever you want to."

Angel Reese's mother was brought to tears after hearing the good news. She could not believe it and had tears in her eyes while hugging her daughter on camera.

