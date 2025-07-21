Angel Reese is standing '10 toes' down behind WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike as 'Pay Us What You Owe Us' protest takes major spotlight

Angel Reese is standing solid with All-Star teammate and WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike, amid ongoing CBA negotiations. Ogwumike, who has been the president of the players' association since 2016, sent a strong message to the league.The Seattle Storm forward reiterated the players' position in her latest Instagram post. She posted a series of pictures on Instagram on Sunday. The first picture had Ogwumike wearing the viral &quot;Pay Us What You Owe Us&quot; black T-shirt. The next slide featured identical texts.The last side featured a verse from Beyonce's &quot;MOVE.&quot;&quot;I'm with my girls, and we all need space,&quot; the verse read.&quot;respectfully 🖤,&quot; Ogwumike wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAngel Reese quickly stood behind the WNBPA president with a clear message.&quot;10 TOES,&quot; she wrote in the comments.Ogwumike's Storm teammate, Skylar Diggins, also showed her solidarity.&quot;Got you sis! ✊🏽.&quot;Natasha Cloud and Karlie Samuelson also commented on the post with a series of emojis.Angel Reese's and others' comments on Nneka Ogwumike's postAngel Reese pushes back against league's &quot;disrespectful&quot; CBA proposalWNBA players have been very vocal about the current CBA negotiations. From veteran players like Breanna Stewart and Alyssa Thomas to young stars like Caitlin Clark, the players have pushed back against the league's proposal.On Thursday, 40 players shared the table in solidarity with each other, opposite to the league's front office. The negotiations failed, and the players came out with disappointed faces after the meeting. Or, perhaps it was more than disappointment.During the All-Star Weekend, Angel Reese told reporters that the league's proposal was disrespectful.&quot;It was an eye-opener for me ... hearing the language of things, not things that I was happy to hear,&quot; she said. &quot;It was disrespectful ... the proposal that we were sent back.&quot;Reese said that the negotiations were also for the upcoming talents.&quot;This is for the next generation,&quot; Reese said. &quot;It's important to be able to be vocal. If I sit back, it looks like I don't care. I know my voice and I know my platform. You love it or you hate it, I know it gets views. So, I just know that I had to be vocal. I have to sit at that table one day.&quot;Reese added that these CBA negotiations were not just for the present but also the future lives of the players who spend decades playing basketball. The Sky star also had grateful words for the WNBA veteran players who might not play for the next 10 years.