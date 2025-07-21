  • home icon
"You the best": Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin honor Indiana Fever's behind-the-lens MVP with touching shoutout

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 21, 2025 05:29 GMT
WNBA: JUL 09 Golden State Valkyries at Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
"You the best": Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin honor Indiana Fever's behind-the-lens MVP with touching shoutout.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star festivities wrapped up on Saturday, with injured Caitlin Clark remaining actively involved throughout what proved to be a successful weekend in Indianapolis. While Kate Martin wasn’t part of the on-court events, the Golden State Valkyries guard was present at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, showing her support for fellow players.

Indiana Fever team photographer Bri Lewerke also had a packed weekend, capturing some of the event’s most memorable moments. On Sunday, she shared a collection of photos and videos from the All-Star celebrations in a heartfelt Instagram post, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the excitement.

"I love Indianapolis and the WNBA so incredibly fortunate to be a part of ASW," Lewerke wrote.
Her post quickly gained traction, with both players and fans flooding the comment section to praise her incredible work. Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin also joined in, honoring the Fever photographer with touching reactions that highlighted their appreciation for her behind-the-scenes contributions.

"Love," Clark commented.
"You the best," Martin wrote.
(Image Credit: Bri Lewerke/Instagram)
(Image Credit: Bri Lewerke/Instagram)

In one of her earlier posts from All-Star weekend, Bri Lewerke shared a series of photos capturing the heartwarming reunion of former Iowa teammates. The pictures featured Clark and Martin alongside Jada Gyamfi and Gabbie Marshall. One standout photo also included Clark posing with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery.

Kate Martin shows love to Caitlin Clark

The bond between Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin goes back to their four memorable years together at Iowa, where they starred for the Hawkeyes. Since then, the two WNBA standouts have continued to publicly support one another, often referring to each other as best friends.

During a recent "Unrivaled HQ" event held in Indianapolis over All-Star weekend, Martin was asked whose highlights she would show to someone new to women’s basketball. The Golden State Valkyries guard first named WNBA legend Maya Moore and then proudly included Clark in her list.

Edited by Atishay Jain
