"Not really needed to be mentioned": Sabrina Ionescu doesn't mince words as Kelsey Plum stirs controversy with subtle dig at Caitlin Clark

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 21, 2025 02:27 GMT
"Not really needed to be mentioned": Sabrina Ionescu doesn't mince words as Kelsey Plum stirs controversy with subtle dig at Caitlin Clark. (Image Credit: Getty)

Sabrina Ionescu sat alongside Kelsey Plum during the postgame press conference following the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday. The New York Liberty star appeared visibly uncomfortable as Plum took a subtle jab at Caitlin Clark and her All-Star teammates while discussing a significant player-led initiative.

Plum was asked about the "Pay Us What You Owe Us" T-shirts worn by players ahead of the All-Star Game tipoff, a bold statement amid ongoing CBA negotiations between the league and its players. The LA Sparks guard responded candidly, explaining when the decision was made to wear the shirts and the importance of standing in solidarity.

However, what caught fans, analysts and even Sabrina Ionescu off guard was Plum’s pointed remark about Caitlin Clark and her team not attending the meeting where the decision was finalized. Ionescu’s reaction said it all as her expression and brief comment made it clear she was not on board with Plum’s callout, leaving an awkward moment hanging in the air.

"Not really needed to be mentioned," Ionescu stated.
The WNBA players' decision to wear the "Pay Us What You Owe Us" T-shirts was a bold and powerful statement, quickly becoming one of the most talked-about moments of All-Star weekend. Intended to symbolize unity in the players’ fight for better compensation, the message took a controversial turn after Kelsey Plum’s comments added unexpected tension to the narrative.

Caitlin Clark reacted to Kelsey Plum's Instagram post

Kelsey Plum took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of photos capturing her moments from the WNBA All-Star weekend. One image, where the Under Armour athlete was seen posing in front of a Nike logo, drew a playful response from Caitlin Clark, who left a hilarious comment that quickly caught fans’ attention.

Meanwhile, Plum has also faced significant backlash following her controversial remarks during the All-Star press conference. Among those criticizing the LA Sparks guard was Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who joined thousands of fans in calling her out for what they saw as unnecessary shade toward the Indiana Fever star.

